VW Golf Owner Takes Slammed Past the Limit, Cannot Refuel Without Removing a Wheel

Ever wonder when a vehicle can be considered to be too low? You might be tempted to say that if it scrapes while leaving a parking lot is too low. Or if it scrapes after touching a couple of bumps. Well, you might be right on that, but there is a Mk7 VW Golf GTI out there that will make those vehicles you were thinking of seem practical.
The vehicle that we are writing about is so low, and has so much negative camber that it can no longer refuel without removing a wheel. Before asking yourself how that could possibly be, let us explain.
The wheel on the rear right-hand side of the vehicle, which is below the fuel cap, is so low, and so angled into the wheel well that it touched the fuel filler neck.
Now, if you have so much negative camber that your rear wheel is touching something that is fixed to the inner part of your wheel arch, such as the fuel filler neck, for example, you should do something about it and change your wheel setup, for example.
Fitting massive aftermarket wheels probably did not help with the clearance. While others would have gone ahead and installed an air suspension in an attempt to mitigate or prevent this, this VW Golf GTI has what is called a "static setup." The latter involves springs and shocks, and cannot be lifted once "dropped."
The owner of the Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI did not care about any of this, and removed the fuel filler neck. If you know a thing or two about vehicles, you already know that doing so is only acceptable if you remove the stock part.
The same goes for the stock fuel tank, and then you switch to a fuel cell, which is a special tank meant for racing cars and is usually installed in the trunk. It gets a new fuel filler neck to go along, so then it does make sense to remove the stock fuel filler neck.
Well, in the case of this vehicle, the owner, who appears to be TikTok user mkvtay, whose real name is Dante, has decided to go for a dangerous alternative. As he reveals in the video posted on his TikTok, and embedded below, the fuel filler neck has been cut off, and refuels are done using a flexible hose after the rear wheel has been removed. Evidently, this happens with a jerry can, not with a gas station pump.
Sadly, there is an extremely dangerous part to this build that does not involve the lack of grip related to the stanced took. We are referring to what is left of the fuel filler neck, which is "sealed" with duct tape.
The latter is not an adequate way of sealing something that may leak fuel, especially fuel vapors, which can be ignited by just a single spark. The latter would turn Dante's precious ride into an inferno, and that is why you must not improvise with some things when modifying your vehicle. With that being written, one can only wonder what would happen if a gas station employee offered to help while filling up.
