This Guy Shoehorned a BMW V10 into a Lotus Elise, Wants a Supercar Company

30 May 2018, 16:12 UTC ·
The Lotus Elise is the kind of sportscar whose thrills are extremely difficult to rival, with the purity of its driving experience standing out. Nevertheless, it can be difficult to get past the limited muscle of thing. Well, a Minnesota-based gearhead decided to take the matter into his own hands, shoehorning a BMW V10 into the British sportscar.
Of course, installing the 5.0-liter monster in the middle of the Lotus meant the chassis had to be elongated by 20 inches, while the track grew by 14 inches.

Dustin Anthony, the man behind the project, also explains that the BMW M motor now works with a Porsche transaxle, while stating that the build took three years to complete.

Now, if the recipe behind the contraption sounds familiar, it's probably because Hennessey did the same thing with the Venom GT, albeit using a twin-turbo V8 for extra muscle.

Asked about the investment, the aficionado explained he dropped $72,000 into the project, without including the Lotus starting point, which means we're talking about an overall financial side of around $110,000.

Nevertheless, one can expect a higher price for such a contraption, since the man probably didn't include his labor. After all, the gearhead is looking to start a supercar company, as he explains on Facebook.

Dubbed Monivetti Automotive, the producer aims to deliver go-fast toys and here's to hoping this goes past the stage of promises since there are many such adventures that never make it past the initial stages.

"I want everyone to know that the name of this car is the Monivetti Era and it is strictly my research and development car to test suspension and aerodynamic theories that I have for the line of supercars I will be coming out with in 2020. Once this car hits the track. There will be extensive testing ran/things changed to collect data to ensure that the next supercars I produce (the Monivetti Prestige) is absolutely flawless on and off the track," the aficionado promises.

Meanwhile, here's the four-wheeled toy delivering a marvelous naturally aspirated soundcheck.


