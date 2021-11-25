This Gold Twin-Turbo V8 DeLorean Is What Happens When 88 Miles Per Hour Isn't Fast Enough

The DeLorean is one of the few vehicles that everyone knows whether they're an automotive enthusiast or not. This example goes far beyond the usual interest, though. Not only is it wrapped in a stunning gold foil, but it also has two giant turbochargers exposed under the rear overhang.
It's rare to see a DeLorean. It's even rarer to see one in a color other than stainless steel. Now throw a couple of giant turbochargers and a V8 in the back, and you have a truly unique build.
Of course, it's that uniqueness that made the Salvage to Savage twin-turbo DeLorean a perfect entry at L'Automobile Design and Concept Show. That's where we caught up with the car and got a close look at every detail.
The entire body kit is actually a one-off custom design from Khyzyl Saleem. Originally, the team planned to produce and sell the kit but ultimately decided to just build a single set.
The super sticky Toyo 888R tires just barely fit underneath the gigantic fender flares. In all, the track of this Delorean is at least 5-inches wider than the original.
Inside the DeLorean we get a look at the gorgeous ruby red Status racing seats. They're deeply bolstered and trimmed in black. Status also supplied the black Alcantara steering wheel and the matching red and black door cards. Even the gauge cluster is finished in red.
The switchgear is all billet aluminum aside from the original tape deck. That's right, this still has its O.G. sound system. Of course, it features modernized technology everywhere else. It uses RetroAir climate control and a Haltech digital dashboard too.
The build ultimately started in the back, though. The Peugeot Renault Volvo V6 "had to go," says Tim. Moceri spent about 15 minutes with autoevolution at L'Automobile Show. Look for a full interview in the coming days.
They didn't just pop an LS V8 crate motor into the car, though. No, this LS V8 is about as custom as it gets.
The intake manifolds were CNC-machined out of solid aluminum. Each cylinder has its own individual throttle body. All of the charge piping and the exhaust piping are titanium and were welded by Tim himself.
That engine is pretty obvious from every angle too. From behind the DeLorean, the twin Garrett turbochargers are openly exposed below the rear bumper cover. Walk up anywhere near the Delorean, and you can see straight into the engine bay.
Not only has the S2S team removed the side glass panels from the rear of the DeLorean, but they've made changes to the rear hatch too. Gone are the dual engine covers. In their place is a single panel with a tri-level transparent cover.
In case the gold or the widebody kit or the modernized interior didn't make it obvious enough, this DeLorean is set to go way faster than just 88 miles per hour.
