Widebody Twin Turbo LSX DeLorean Born Out of a Rendering Show Stops at SEMA 2021

The Toyo Tyres booth is notorious for having some crazy builds, and at this year’s SEMA Show, it wasn’t any different. There were a bunch of brilliant concepts, including a Tesla engine truck, but the main attraction was a widebody twin-turbo DeLorean. Kyle Loftis of 1320video had a chance to talk to Tim Moceri of Salvage to Salvage about his fantastic build.

9 photos