Widebody Twin Turbo LSX DeLorean Born Out of a Rendering Show Stops at SEMA 2021

The Toyo Tyres booth is notorious for having some crazy builds, and at this year’s SEMA Show, it wasn’t any different. There were a bunch of brilliant concepts, including a Tesla engine truck, but the main attraction was a widebody twin-turbo DeLorean. Kyle Loftis of 1320video had a chance to talk to Tim Moceri of Salvage to Salvage about his fantastic build.
The DMC DeLorean story is quite interesting. The series of events that took place in its history is straight from a Hollywood blockbuster. Long story short, the DMC DeLorean was the brilliant work of John Zachary DeLorean, an ex-GM employee who later founded the DeLorean Motor Company.
The DMC DeLorean production was, by all means, a brilliant idea that never really took off due to financial issues, production delays, lukewarm reviews from critics, and a depressed buying market.
Don’t get me wrong, the DMC DeLorean might look futuristic, but they are painfully problematic cars, and most of them have spent their close to 40 years in their natural habitat—flatbeds and junkyards.
The DeLorean in this year’s SEMA show is the opposite of its production-self. It’s a widebody twin-turbo LS-swapped gem.
Moceri fell in love with the DeLorean after watching the 1985 film Back to the Future. It had been on his bucket list for the longest time. He stumbled upon the cheapest one on sale and jumped at the opportunity. It had a lot of damage but, he wanted to own a DeLorean.
Moceri has done several mods on the DeLorean including Garrett turbos, Turbo Smart wastegates, and an impressive widebody kit that was initially rendered by Khyzyl Saleem. He customized the DeLorean with inspiration from Saleem’s renderings, from the taillights, 3D printed taillights, flares, and side skirts.
The LS engine is at the back with a Lexan cover, reminiscent of a Ferrari F40 showing off the engine. The DeLorean’s engine is a 5.3-liter LS hooked up to a Porsche 996 gearbox. It also comes with a one-of-one intake manifolds from Jg3d. The intercooler piping of the DeLorean goes underneath the car, feeding into the turbos.
The DeLorean’s turbo placement is at the rear right next to the exhaust, and due to this Moceri has received a lot of hate online. He explains the DeLorean is predominantly a show car, and doesn’t really care about the turbo placement or not having filters. He plans on installing K&N off-road filters in the future.
The rear setup is quite trippy, the taillights still based on Saleem’s render. Moceri used a solid acrylic block to mold the taillights and attached LEDs on the backside. The exhaust underneath is reminiscent of a Lamborghini’s.
Moceri is till working on improving his DeLorean, let's hope he can transform it from a showcar to a street car.
The DMC DeLorean production was, by all means, a brilliant idea that never really took off due to financial issues, production delays, lukewarm reviews from critics, and a depressed buying market.
Don’t get me wrong, the DMC DeLorean might look futuristic, but they are painfully problematic cars, and most of them have spent their close to 40 years in their natural habitat—flatbeds and junkyards.
The DeLorean in this year’s SEMA show is the opposite of its production-self. It’s a widebody twin-turbo LS-swapped gem.
Moceri fell in love with the DeLorean after watching the 1985 film Back to the Future. It had been on his bucket list for the longest time. He stumbled upon the cheapest one on sale and jumped at the opportunity. It had a lot of damage but, he wanted to own a DeLorean.
Moceri has done several mods on the DeLorean including Garrett turbos, Turbo Smart wastegates, and an impressive widebody kit that was initially rendered by Khyzyl Saleem. He customized the DeLorean with inspiration from Saleem’s renderings, from the taillights, 3D printed taillights, flares, and side skirts.
The LS engine is at the back with a Lexan cover, reminiscent of a Ferrari F40 showing off the engine. The DeLorean’s engine is a 5.3-liter LS hooked up to a Porsche 996 gearbox. It also comes with a one-of-one intake manifolds from Jg3d. The intercooler piping of the DeLorean goes underneath the car, feeding into the turbos.
The DeLorean’s turbo placement is at the rear right next to the exhaust, and due to this Moceri has received a lot of hate online. He explains the DeLorean is predominantly a show car, and doesn’t really care about the turbo placement or not having filters. He plans on installing K&N off-road filters in the future.
The rear setup is quite trippy, the taillights still based on Saleem’s render. Moceri used a solid acrylic block to mold the taillights and attached LEDs on the backside. The exhaust underneath is reminiscent of a Lamborghini’s.
Moceri is till working on improving his DeLorean, let's hope he can transform it from a showcar to a street car.