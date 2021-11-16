Freshly-Restored DeLorean DMC Is the Coolest Ride You Can Get for Change

We’re used to sweepstakes and such campaigns offering as grand prizes motorcycles and cars, but most of the time we’re talking about either brand new machines, the stars of the moment, or at least incredible conversions of old, legendary nameplates that turn heads at auctions and specialized events. So, imagine our surprise when we learned someone is offering a DeLorean DMC-12.
That’s right, a DMC the likes of which were made famous by the Back to the Future movie series, with no unnecessary bling and shine, but looking good enough thanks to a restoration process it went through at the hands of none other than the DeLorean Motor Company, the one presently in charge with keeping these cars relevant.
We’re told the DMC is a freshly-finished project, having been completed in 2021. It packs a 2.85-liter V6 coupled to a 5-speed manual and is capable of developing 130 hp and 152 lb-ft of torque. It’s of course rear-wheel drive and can drive around with just two people inside the black interior.
With the exception of a modern Bluetooth stereo, few things point to this thing being a modern interpretation of the car that could have defined a generation. That effectively makes it, fittingly, a real-time capsule.
The DeLorean is offered as the prize of a campaign on Omaze that looks to raise funds to support education programs and automotive preservation work run by the Petersen Museum. As usual when it comes to such things, people can donate anything from $10 to $150 (the chances of winning it increase accordingly) in support of the cause.
The people behind the campaign estimate the retail value of the DeLorean at $75,000, but a cash alternative of $56,250 is offered should the winner not want the car.
The campaign runs until January 7, 2022, with the winner set to be announced around January 27.
We’re told the DMC is a freshly-finished project, having been completed in 2021. It packs a 2.85-liter V6 coupled to a 5-speed manual and is capable of developing 130 hp and 152 lb-ft of torque. It’s of course rear-wheel drive and can drive around with just two people inside the black interior.
With the exception of a modern Bluetooth stereo, few things point to this thing being a modern interpretation of the car that could have defined a generation. That effectively makes it, fittingly, a real-time capsule.
The DeLorean is offered as the prize of a campaign on Omaze that looks to raise funds to support education programs and automotive preservation work run by the Petersen Museum. As usual when it comes to such things, people can donate anything from $10 to $150 (the chances of winning it increase accordingly) in support of the cause.
The people behind the campaign estimate the retail value of the DeLorean at $75,000, but a cash alternative of $56,250 is offered should the winner not want the car.
The campaign runs until January 7, 2022, with the winner set to be announced around January 27.