This GEM Car Becomes the Tar Heels Mobile for Coach Hubert Davis

Behold the Tar Heels mobile: a customized GEM car that will serve as coach Hubert Davis' and his staff’s means of transportation when they’re at the team's basketball games.
The GEM vehicles (which stands for Global Electric Motorcars) might resemble a golf cart when you first look at them, but they’re more than that. Fitted with several safety features, it can be classified as a low-speed vehicle.
Dreamworks Motorsports, a custom shop in the U.S. that usually works with athletes and other celebrities, has been in charge of creating the perfect vehicle for the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball coach, Hubert Davis.
And they found it with the help of GEM cars. Based on the brand's e6 model, the low-speed EV is perfect for driving the coach and his staff, as it has enough space for six people. The e6 has a length of 167 in (424 cm), a width of 55.5 in (141 cm), and a height of 73 in (185.4 cm).
Starting at $18,031, the e6 is powered by a 48V AC induction electric motor, which delivers 8.5 horsepower and helps the low-speed vehicle reach 25 mph (40 kph). It comes with ranges between 12-68 miles (19-109 km) based on the chosen battery.
Although the company includes a lot of high-end finishes and ways to customize it, Dreamworks Motorsports took it even further.
Some of the work included custom paint, the Tar Heel logo on the roof, the steering wheel, and the wheels, plus the UNC x Jumpman logo on the light grey leather seats and on the front end, replacing the GEM logo. It also brought custom lighting, switch panels, and stereo on board.
GEM was founded in 1998 and has been producing low-speed vehicles since 2001. It was previously owned by Chrysler and Polaris Inc. bought it in 2011. Starting January 2022, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waev.
