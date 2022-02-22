Indiana Pacers Star TJ Warren Flashes Matte Grey Lamborghini Urus With Black Wheels

At this point, I’m pretty sure that owning a Lamborghini Urus is a prerequisite for being a professional athlete. Maybe if you’re “just” a random celebrity or a rich vlogger, you can get by with a Range Rover or something, but a pro athlete? It’s Lambo truck or bust.
All joking aside, we’ve seen a lot of NBA and NFL players spending some of their hard-earned cash on the only high-performance SUV out there with an exotic badge – at least until the Ferrari Purosangue comes out. By the way, the Ferrari SUV leaked online just yesterday, and its appearance is sure to split opinions.
Back to the Lamborghini Urus, this one here was sold and customized by Dreamworks Motorsports for none other than Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren. The aftermarket specialist took the car apart in order to wrap it in matte grey (including the door jams), then custom-painted the wheels black and installed a custom JL Audio system. The latter was built into the floor so that it didn’t take up any room.
Other changes to the vehicle include the Suntek Films tinted windows and the smoked taillights, which look pretty good together with the wrap.
Like with any other Urus, this one is also powered by a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, good for 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It’s the same power unit one might find in various Porsche models (Cayenne, Panamera), as well as Audi RS models or the Bentley Flying Spur V8.
As for Warren, we look forward to seeing him back on the court following a long recovery from a stress fracture in his left foot. He’s actually expected to be back in action sometime in the next few weeks, and he should add significant scoring punch to the Pacers' offense.
Warren averaged 19.8 ppg during his first season with the Pacers (2019-2020), but played only four games last year before he got injured.
Back to the Lamborghini Urus, this one here was sold and customized by Dreamworks Motorsports for none other than Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren. The aftermarket specialist took the car apart in order to wrap it in matte grey (including the door jams), then custom-painted the wheels black and installed a custom JL Audio system. The latter was built into the floor so that it didn’t take up any room.
Other changes to the vehicle include the Suntek Films tinted windows and the smoked taillights, which look pretty good together with the wrap.
Like with any other Urus, this one is also powered by a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, good for 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It’s the same power unit one might find in various Porsche models (Cayenne, Panamera), as well as Audi RS models or the Bentley Flying Spur V8.
As for Warren, we look forward to seeing him back on the court following a long recovery from a stress fracture in his left foot. He’s actually expected to be back in action sometime in the next few weeks, and he should add significant scoring punch to the Pacers' offense.
Warren averaged 19.8 ppg during his first season with the Pacers (2019-2020), but played only four games last year before he got injured.