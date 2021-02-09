Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Custom Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Helps With the Pain

How Nissan Recycles Depleted EV Batteries and Rescues Them to Power Japan

There is such a thing as finding solace for life’s curveballs in the little things. The pain of losing the Super Bowl becomes comparatively easier to bear if you’re crying manly tears behind the tinted glass of your custom Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. 11 photos



Riding high on the wave of increased media attention for the Super Bowl is DreamWorks Motorsports, the shop that customized and delivered a brand new



The car was definitely a treat, but it’s not new. In fact, Hardman Jr. took delivery of it eight months ago. His fans and supporters probably knew that already, since he was quick to boast about it on social media. When you have a car as striking and powerful as this one, bragging is a must, regardless of whether you’re a celebrity or not.



Still, the video offers a much better look at the custom Redeye and the kind of work that went into it. According to the description, it was taken apart completely so as to allow including all the features the athlete requested. It now boasts a shiny black color-changing wrap with yellow accents on the logos and brakes, color-changing undercarriage led lighting, and Hardman Jr.’s signature on the gas cap and on the interior of the side doors.



Other highlights include the tinted windows (for the aforementioned manly crying in privacy), custom starlight headliner with shooting stars, Suntel Films window tint, JL Audio system in the trunk with LED enclosure, and K40 radar detector and laser diffuser.



While here, do check out Harman Jr.’s full IG post below as well: this custom Redeye sounds



