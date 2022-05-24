This Forest Full of Abandoned Chevrolet Masters Will Haunt You for Eternity

Largely forgotten in the 21st century, the Master is one of Chevrolet's iconic pre-WW2 nameplates. Produced from 1933 to 1942, it spawned a long list of iterations and also lent its look to the first-generation Suburban and the trucks that Chevy produced before the AK Series.
The Master was quite popular at the time, moving millions of vehicles in nine years. However, since many of them have been abandoned when Detroit began rolling more modern and luxurious cars in the 1950s, the Chevy Master is quite rare nowadays. And the video you're about to see below shows the state the majority of these cars are in nowadays.
The footage does not disclose the location of this find, but the forested area hides at least five or six Chevrolets from the 1930s. Three of them seem to be 1938 models, known as the series HB (Master) and HA (Master the Deluxe). The others are likely to be from 1936, when the Master and Master Deluxe were called the FA and FD.
1936 was an important year for the nameplate because that's when Chevrolet gave it a more streamlined appearance. Inspired by the Art Deco movement embraced by some premium automakers in the early 1930s, the 1936 Master featured a sleeker roof and a more rounded, rearward-slanted grille.
With no commentary whatsoever and the whole area packed with dry vegetation, the footage is almost haunting. The fact that the cars are in an advanced state of decay adds even more to that "this is how horror movies begin" feeling. Now only a bunch of carcasses buried in branches and rotten leaves, these Chevys are far beyond salvageable.
The man holding the camera proceeds into what seems to be an abandoned house's yard, where even more Chevrolets are scattered among derelict vehicles from other eras. The hoard includes even more cars from the 1950s, a few motorhomes, and an MGB GT.
I spotted another man walking through the cars at some point, so perhaps this property is not completely abandoned. But it's safe to say that whoever runs this place hasn't been taking care of these vehicles for decades. What a sad fate for all those mundane yet beautiful pre-WW2 Chevrolets...
