1964 Studebaker Daytona Spent 49 Years in a Barn, Emerges With Numbers-Matching V8

Cars that have spent several years in barns usually return into the light showing serious damage due to rust. But from time to time, we stumble upon forgotten classics that emerge out of storage in surprisingly good condition. This 1964 Studebaker Daytona is one of those cars.
Locked up in a barn since 1973, this Studebaker spent more time in storage than it did on public roads. Yup, it was driven for about nine years and then forgotten in storage for almost 50 years. That's enough to turn a classic into a pile of junk, but this Daytona survived all those decades of sitting rather well.
It may have something to do with the fact that it was kept in a barn in Southern California, but it's also safe to assume that it enjoyed proper storage. There's no info as to why it was retired from use, but it must have been driven regularly before that because the odometer shows a little over 115,000 miles (185,075 km).
While the paint and the chrome have seen better days, the Studebaker "appears to be rust-free" according to the seller. He also believes that the body has been re-sprayed at some point.
The Daytona also comes with a nice, matching interior in two shades of red. The cabin appears to be in solid condition save for the ripped seats and a few cracks in the dashboard. Both the glove box and the dashboard need a good cleaning, though.
As for what's under the hood, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that the engine bay has been infested with rodents for many years. While it has been cleaned up, almost all the wiring needs to be replaced. The good news is that the engine still turns freely. More importantly, the 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 engine is of the numbers-matching variety.
Given that Studebaker replaced this mill with a Chevrolet-sourced, 283-cubic-inch small-block V8 in 1965, this two-door has to be one of the last Daytonas fitted with the 289. The mill mates to an automatic transmission and a Dana 44 rear end.
Based on the third-generation Lark, this Daytona is probably one of the last units assembled in the U.S., as Studebaker closed its South Bend plant in December 1963. Lark production continued in Canada until 1966 when Studebaker went into the history books.
Far from being a spectacular classic, this Lark-based Daytona is a cool barn find that deserves a second chance. And at $8,000 with the option to make an offer, it's not a bad deal given the numbers-matching condition and the rust-free status. It's located in Manteca, California.
