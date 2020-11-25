This Fake Lamborghini Urus Is Actually a Toyota Harrier SUV

The Lamborghini Urus is the fastest SUV in the world, not to mention the first to be made by a supercar brand. And while many called it ugly, especially during the concept stages, a fake Urus is still desirable.
Lamborghini has to be the most "faked" supercar brand. It's the Gucci bag or the Yeezys shoes of performance vehicles. The phenomenon started in the era of the Diablo, continued with the Reventon and the Aventador. So why should the Urus be an exception?
Yesterday, we discovered a small Japanese company that had turned the Mazda MX-5 into an Aston Martin imitator. A quick scan of Craftech's website also revealed this interesting-looking vehicle, which is obviously supposed to resemble the Lamborghini SUV.
The front end has that distinctive pointy nose and enlarged air intakes with a hint of hexagonal design. It's nothing serious-enough for Lamborghini to be upset about. Nobody is actually going to think this is an Italian super-SUV, especially when they hear the engine. But identifying the vehicle might prove a little difficult.
We've looked at enough Japanese market vehicles to know that this is the Toyota Harrier. The Land of the Rising Sun doesn't have access to the Lexus luxury brand, so instead, they have this. The Harrier is a CUV based on the "Toyota New MC" platform that is shared with the RAV4, the Highlander, and the NX.
We're looking at the older Harrier, made between 2013 and 2020. The new generation is the same as the U.S.-spec Venza. Like most Toyotas, especially JDM ones, the Venza isn't exactly a gas-guzzler. The outgoing model was available with a 2.5-liter hybrid or the 2.0-liter turbo from the NX 200t. As such, it doesn't really need a diffuser or giant air intakes.
In terms of price, the bumper alone is 187,000 yen, or you can have a 5-piece package for a whopping 380,000 yen. That's $1,800 and $3,640 in American money, respectively.
