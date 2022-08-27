This Electric Motor Housing Casting Process Will Have You Love Your Job

A three-minute video watched by over two million people shows the electric motor housing casting process at a local foundry in Pakistan. Workers don’t use any kind of protective gear and expose themselves to multiple dangerous substances and particles. They don’t even wear shoes!
Workers in local foundries from developing countries don’t usually enjoy the same perks as people that go to their job in a developed nation. For example, a detailed report underlines that Pakistan is dealing with multiple occupational health and safety issues. The video down below published by Supercar Blondie on Facebook shows just how dangerous the entire process of sand casting is.
These laborers can be seen wearing normal clothes and inappropriate or no footwear. That’s because it’s easier for them to use their own feet for the sand-casting process. The manufacturing procedure could be replaced by a tailored 3D printing process very soon, but for some companies, it remains cheaper to work with entities from abroad that pay people less than what’s expected in the U.S., Canada, Australia, or Europe.
In most cases, these local entities do not follow minimal safety rules and regulations. Add cheap labor, irregular working hours, and almost zero costs for much-needed protective gear, and you get a successful recipe for low-cost products.
Sand casting or sand molded casting is a process found in foundries that deal with engine or motor castings. Workers have to pour liquid metal into a sand mold and make sure it fills correctly the cavity. The sand keeps its original shape even at high temperatures, and that allows the metal to harden into a predefined form. That’s how new housing is created.
Now watch how the workers deal with liquid hot metal without gloves for a new electric motor housing and how they pressure the special sand with their bare feet. It might put things better into perspective.
These laborers can be seen wearing normal clothes and inappropriate or no footwear. That’s because it’s easier for them to use their own feet for the sand-casting process. The manufacturing procedure could be replaced by a tailored 3D printing process very soon, but for some companies, it remains cheaper to work with entities from abroad that pay people less than what’s expected in the U.S., Canada, Australia, or Europe.
In most cases, these local entities do not follow minimal safety rules and regulations. Add cheap labor, irregular working hours, and almost zero costs for much-needed protective gear, and you get a successful recipe for low-cost products.
Sand casting or sand molded casting is a process found in foundries that deal with engine or motor castings. Workers have to pour liquid metal into a sand mold and make sure it fills correctly the cavity. The sand keeps its original shape even at high temperatures, and that allows the metal to harden into a predefined form. That’s how new housing is created.
Now watch how the workers deal with liquid hot metal without gloves for a new electric motor housing and how they pressure the special sand with their bare feet. It might put things better into perspective.