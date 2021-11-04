Guy Builds the World's Jankiest Electric Paramotor, a Flying Machine With 50 Drone Motors

Here’s a DIY project you should definitely not try at home. YouTuber Peter Sripol built himself a flying machine using a 3D printer, 50 drone motors, and way more duct tape than you’d ever want to rely on when building any kind of aircraft.
Peter Sripol makes it clear right from the get-go that his homemade flying machine is not about how well it performs, but about how cool it looks. We tend to disagree, but let's move on…For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, paramotoring, also known as powered paragliding, or in short, PPG, is described as a form of ultralight aviation. It relies on a paraglider and a paramotor that the pilot has to wear on his back, with the motor providing sufficient thrust for the flyer to be able to take off. It’s kind of what our YouTuber here tried to obtain.
His homemade device was built using drone parts, a 3D printer, and a lot of duct tape meant to keep the entire thing from falling apart. Sripol even duct-taped the batteries that power all the motors. Granted, the paramotor is really light, but the flying time of this device is limited to just five minutes, if you manage to keep everything up and running, that is. It is also annoyingly loud.
There are several test flights presented in the video below, and some of them proved to be complete and utter failures. One attempt ended badly when the guy lost a motor in mid-air because of some loose screws, and another try leaves him with a drone engine that simply stops working, so Sripol was unable to take off. The weight limit of the aircraft probably didn’t help the cause either.
All fiascos aside, this project is definitely fun to watch, even for no other reason than to see the world’s jankiest, sketchiest electric paramotor being put to test. There are also some hilarious comments posted on the guy's Instagram page, with one user saying that the whole thing is like trying to power a Tesla with AA batteries.
