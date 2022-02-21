From Being Bullied to Million-Dollar Cars, Supercar Blondie’s Story Is Inspirational

Becoming a content creator or an influencer in any field is seen as the most desirable non-job job you could possibly get, especially with the younger generations. But as most who try will find out the hard way, it’s one where the rewards are rare and success available only to a handful.
Alex Hirschi is one of those success stories in the influencer world. Today, as Supercar Blondie, she’s the most popular carfluencer online, and that means she also makes the highest amount per post: an estimated $1.4 million for a single post, whether it’s a video on YouTube or a tweet.
Supercar Blondie, the Australian expat living full-time in Dubai, is living every car enthusiast’s wildest dreams, getting to travel the world for auto events, being offered test drives in the world’s rarest and most expensive vehicles, and getting to speak with auto leaders, celebrities, and car collectors. She’s even started her own car collection.
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, though, she says in a brief chat with The Sun. When she decided to give up her full-time job as a radio presenter to dedicate all her time to her passion for cars, she did not get the reception she was expecting. If anything, she found herself in a male-dominated industry, being bullied for being a woman and for lacking the experience of her peers, even though her goal all along was to present cars from a layman’s perspective.
“I felt hugely judged in this space when I was starting out. I didn’t just feel judged, I was judged,” she says. “I was almost always the only woman in the room at car events. There would be lots of whispering when I walked in the room and a lot of bullying behind the scenes. It wasn’t fun. Not only was a judged as a woman in this space; but I also wasn’t a car expert. I was talking about cars in layman’s terms so that we could all understand and be a part of this world.”
She’s not resentful for it, it’s almost as if she’s saying. She wanted the car world to be more open to everyone else, including the folks who couldn’t tell a Porsche from a Ferrari, and that’s why she kept at it.
As for how glamorous her life is today, it’s not every day like what we see in her videos and posts. Indeed, she does have a jet-set lifestyle and is always surrounded by fancy rides, celebrities, designer duds, and the best of everything. But behind all this, and her following of 70 million and the team of 25 staff, she swears there is a lot of hard work, close to zero personal time, and the determination to prove naysayers wrong.
Supercar Blondie, the Australian expat living full-time in Dubai, is living every car enthusiast’s wildest dreams, getting to travel the world for auto events, being offered test drives in the world’s rarest and most expensive vehicles, and getting to speak with auto leaders, celebrities, and car collectors. She’s even started her own car collection.
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, though, she says in a brief chat with The Sun. When she decided to give up her full-time job as a radio presenter to dedicate all her time to her passion for cars, she did not get the reception she was expecting. If anything, she found herself in a male-dominated industry, being bullied for being a woman and for lacking the experience of her peers, even though her goal all along was to present cars from a layman’s perspective.
“I felt hugely judged in this space when I was starting out. I didn’t just feel judged, I was judged,” she says. “I was almost always the only woman in the room at car events. There would be lots of whispering when I walked in the room and a lot of bullying behind the scenes. It wasn’t fun. Not only was a judged as a woman in this space; but I also wasn’t a car expert. I was talking about cars in layman’s terms so that we could all understand and be a part of this world.”
She’s not resentful for it, it’s almost as if she’s saying. She wanted the car world to be more open to everyone else, including the folks who couldn’t tell a Porsche from a Ferrari, and that’s why she kept at it.
As for how glamorous her life is today, it’s not every day like what we see in her videos and posts. Indeed, she does have a jet-set lifestyle and is always surrounded by fancy rides, celebrities, designer duds, and the best of everything. But behind all this, and her following of 70 million and the team of 25 staff, she swears there is a lot of hard work, close to zero personal time, and the determination to prove naysayers wrong.