This Duramax-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle Is an Environmentalist's Worst Nightmare

Someone once said horsepower is how fast you hit a wall, but torque is how far you move the wall. That may not be a perfect explanation for the difference between horsepower and torque, but If you love the feeling of your stomach being pushed into your spine, join me, and let's look at this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu as it has plenty of both. All thanks to an engine swap that is terrific in its insanity.

11 photos Photo: apappas1988/Bring a Trailer