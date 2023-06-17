This Duramax-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle Is an Environmentalist's Worst Nightmare

Someone once said horsepower is how fast you hit a wall, but torque is how far you move the wall. That may not be a perfect explanation for the difference between horsepower and torque, but If you love the feeling of your stomach being pushed into your spine, join me, and let's look at this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu as it has plenty of both. All thanks to an engine swap that is terrific in its insanity.
But, before getting into this deranged car, we should do the mandatory quick history lesson about how the Chevelle came to life. Back in the '60s, Chevy was making a quick buck. GM products made up around 53% of new cars sold in North America - more than all other automakers combined.
But, this market monopoly that GM created made the competitors' big wigs, like Ford, AMC, and Chrysler, a little mad. They were jealous of the bow tie's sales figures, so an answer was in order. But not in a "let's make better cars" form. In the face of this threat, the other companies filed an anti-trust suit, so GM decided that if they stuck to their self-imposed racing ban from 1957, the government would stay off its back.
Thus, while the other manufacturers were battling it out on the track, GM was stuck behind the fence, weeping at how much fun the other kids were having - at least, that was the perception from the outside. In reality, GM was still building big horsepower cars with extremely potent engines, but without supporting race teams directly. The prime example of this charade was the Pontiac GTO, released only one year after the anti-racing policy was made mandatory.
Unlike the GTO, a Tempest with an options package, the Chevelle was its own car. You could get it in everything from a wagon, to a convertible and a two-door station wagon, with power ranging from 220 hp to a peppy 350 ponies. You also had quite a few trim levels, with the top-of-the-line pack being the Malibu, on top of which you could opt for the SS option - and today, we are talking about one of these Malibus from 1970.
The 1970 model year means that this Chevelle is from the second generation, which meant a complete redesign. The body on this particular one was repainted in black, with two white stripes running down the middle of the hood and trunk. This painting showcases a muscular body with tapered fenders, a long hood, and a short deck. Making it pop are chrome fenders, a blacked-out rear tail panel, and a cowl induction hood - which is necessary for feeding all of those ponies under the hood, but more on that later.
Step on inside, and custom work is the norm here, also. The front bucket seats and rear bench are upholstered in black vinyl. There are a lot of chrome accents complementing all of that black, like a billet shifter and a three-spoke steering wheel, which front a Dakota Digital gauge cluster.
Now, it's time we get to the engine of this thing, and you should take a seat and hold onto your horses. The 1970 Chevelle came with anything from an inline-six to a 454 ci (7.4-liter) V8 that produced 450 hp (456 ps) with the RPO Z15 package.
But, this Chevelle has none from that large spectrum of power plants. Powering it is a beastly, 6.6-liter (402 ci), twin Garret-turbocharged, Duramax V8 - yes, you read that right, it's a diesel! In stock form, this engine produces 450 hp (456 ps) and a whopping 910 lb-ft (1234 Nm) of torque - I repeat, that's in stock form, and this one is heavily modified, so that number most surely skyrocketed, but a specific power figure wasn't disclosed.
But, this market monopoly that GM created made the competitors' big wigs, like Ford, AMC, and Chrysler, a little mad. They were jealous of the bow tie's sales figures, so an answer was in order. But not in a "let's make better cars" form. In the face of this threat, the other companies filed an anti-trust suit, so GM decided that if they stuck to their self-imposed racing ban from 1957, the government would stay off its back.
Thus, while the other manufacturers were battling it out on the track, GM was stuck behind the fence, weeping at how much fun the other kids were having - at least, that was the perception from the outside. In reality, GM was still building big horsepower cars with extremely potent engines, but without supporting race teams directly. The prime example of this charade was the Pontiac GTO, released only one year after the anti-racing policy was made mandatory.
The GTO was the bee's knee, and Chevy got slightly jealous of Pontiac. Brands battled each other back in the day, even under the same company. Even though Chevy was the primary source of sales, each brand under GM would fight it out for the spotlight, and Chevrolet's answer to the GTO was the Chevelle, as a car to fill in the spot between the small Chevy II and the larger offerings, like the Impala.
Unlike the GTO, a Tempest with an options package, the Chevelle was its own car. You could get it in everything from a wagon, to a convertible and a two-door station wagon, with power ranging from 220 hp to a peppy 350 ponies. You also had quite a few trim levels, with the top-of-the-line pack being the Malibu, on top of which you could opt for the SS option - and today, we are talking about one of these Malibus from 1970.
The 1970 model year means that this Chevelle is from the second generation, which meant a complete redesign. The body on this particular one was repainted in black, with two white stripes running down the middle of the hood and trunk. This painting showcases a muscular body with tapered fenders, a long hood, and a short deck. Making it pop are chrome fenders, a blacked-out rear tail panel, and a cowl induction hood - which is necessary for feeding all of those ponies under the hood, but more on that later.
Tying the outside look, you’ll find a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Behind those wheels, even more, modifications make an appearance. Stopping power is provided by cross-drilled and slotted rotors on all four corners with beefy Wilwood calipers over them. Moving on even further, it showcases a pretty impressive suspension system, with Aldan American coilovers complemented by tubular front control arms and rear traction bars.
Step on inside, and custom work is the norm here, also. The front bucket seats and rear bench are upholstered in black vinyl. There are a lot of chrome accents complementing all of that black, like a billet shifter and a three-spoke steering wheel, which front a Dakota Digital gauge cluster.
Now, it's time we get to the engine of this thing, and you should take a seat and hold onto your horses. The 1970 Chevelle came with anything from an inline-six to a 454 ci (7.4-liter) V8 that produced 450 hp (456 ps) with the RPO Z15 package.
But, this Chevelle has none from that large spectrum of power plants. Powering it is a beastly, 6.6-liter (402 ci), twin Garret-turbocharged, Duramax V8 - yes, you read that right, it's a diesel! In stock form, this engine produces 450 hp (456 ps) and a whopping 910 lb-ft (1234 Nm) of torque - I repeat, that's in stock form, and this one is heavily modified, so that number most surely skyrocketed, but a specific power figure wasn't disclosed.
If you want crazy torque, an ultra-cool retro look, and a mob of angry environmentalists to come at you with pitchforks, this car might be for you, and if that is so, you are in luck. This one is up at auction in Costa Mesa, California, and it is currently sitting at 60,000 dollars with three days left on the auction. It is offered on dealer consignment and a California title - oh, it also comes with no mercy for tires.