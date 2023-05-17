1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Hopes There's a Niche for Rust Buckets As Well

While most people remember the super-popular 1969 Chevelle as the model that turned the SS 396 back into an optional package, this new model also introduced several big changes in terms of engines.
Chevrolet killed off the 327 (5.3-liter) engine and went all-in on the 350 (5.7-liter), which could be had with either 255 or 300 horsepower.
Obviously, the Chevelle could still be ordered with the lazy six-cylinder options developing 140 and 150 horsepower. The most affordable V8 was the 307 (5.0-liter), rated at 200 horsepower.
The same engine one day powered this Chevelle as well, though, as you can easily tell from the pics, the whole thing is just a relic today. It's not hard to figure out what happened to this Chevelle, despite the lack of information, but for some reason, the owner still believes the car could be worth a full restoration if someone brave enough gets it.
I hate to state the obvious, but this Chevelle is nothing more than a rust bucket today. Sitting in what looks to be someone's yard, the car has no wheels, possibly as it previously served as a donor for another project. The taillights are also gone, the owner says.
On the other hand, the 307 V8 is still there under the hood. And while information about its condition is missing, the photos pretty much speak for themselves. The engine bay looks like it served as a chicken nesting box, so expect the V8 to be locked up. The floors come with plenty of rust, and the interior overall is in horrible condition.
Without a doubt, bringing this Chevelle back to the road isn't a project for the faint of heart. A 1969 Chevelle in tip-top shape can cost up to $50,000, especially if restored to factory specifications.
But saving this rust bucket is nearly impossible, so presumably, buying and using it as a donor is the right way to go.
Unsurprisingly, most people check out the car and then walk away, as the rust bucket condition isn't necessarily something that many people are interested in. eBay seller robcla-6450 expects to get at least $1,200 for this pile of rusty metal, and so far, nobody seems willing to pay that much for the car. The auction comes without a reserve, so once someone submits a bid, they can take the car home.
At the end of the day, this Chevelle proves that some people shouldn’t be allowed to own cars, as an iconic model like this 1969 sedan shouldn’t by any means be abandoned on the side of the road. Unfortunately, the world is about to lose another classic, so you can bet this auction is the last time you're seeing this 1969 Chevelle.
