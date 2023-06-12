1974 AMC Gremlin Is a "Beautiful Survivor," Yours for New Toyota Corolla Money

The history of the American Motors Corporation, or AMC in short, ended abruptly in 1988 when it was renamed the Jeep Eagle Corporation. Two years later, it merged into Chrysler, thus putting an end to its three-decade-long existence, as it was founded in 1954.
One of the most iconic models signed by AMC was the Gremlin. This instantly-recognizable vehicle was made from 1970 to 1978 in the United States at the Kenosha factory in Wisconsin, and assembly continued in Mexico until 1983. It is estimated that almost 700,000 copies were made, spread across two body styles featuring a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout.
Related to AMC's Spirit, Eagle, Hornet, and Concord, the Gremlin came with a choice of three straight-six engines and a straight-four. The V8 topped the lineup, and depending on the chosen mill, it was mated to different three- and four-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The car measured 161.3 inches (almost 4.1 meters) from bumper to bumper in the first years of production, and it had a 96-inch (2,438 mm) long wheelbase, or a hair longer than the modern-day Volkswagen Up!.
Nowadays, you can pick up an AMC Gremlin for a couple of thousand dollars. You won't be doing any driving in it, as the cars valued at that sum are in severely beat up condition. For a good example, you will have to fork out over $20,000. As for the pictured one, it has an asking price of $24,900, and it is described as a "beautiful survivor."
Made in 1974, it has 91,292 miles (146,920 km) on the odo, according to the listing on GarageKeptMotors, and it uses the 232 cu-in motor. The 3.8-liter straight-six mill produced 145 horsepower, and it was a mid-range option back in the day. In this case, it is hooked up to a three-speed manual transmission, which delivers the thrust to the rear axle.
Finished in Sierra Orange, the 49-year-old car has had one respray at one point, the ad reveals. It has the correct wheels, wrapped in BFGoodrich tires, black trim, chrome accents, and a black interior that appears to have withstood the test of time. This vehicle is in very good condition, both on the outside and in the cockpit, by the looks of it. The same goes for the engine compartment and underbody, and all it needs is someone to take it out for a quick drive every now and then.
The vendor claims that pre-purchase inspections are welcomed, and you can see more images here. Spending brand-new Toyota Corolla money on this small old-timer isn't for everyone, but the classic looks are hard to beat. That said, how much would you be willing to blow on this 1974 AMC Gremlin to make it yours?
