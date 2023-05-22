One-Ownder 1976 AMC Gremlin X Is an Unassuming Sleeper, Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V

Built from 1970 to 1978, the AMC Gremlin is regarded as one of America's worst cars. Yup, you'd be hard-pressed to find a "top 10 worst vehicles ever built" that doesn't include the Gremlin and its larger sibling, the Pacer. But was the Gremlin such a terrible car?
Well, it's easy to dismiss it for its cheap construction, unusual design, and underpowered engines. But like many cars built in the early years of the Malaise era, it was the right car for a changing market. AMC sold more than 650,00 Gremlins until 1978, making it the company's second-best-selling vehicle at the time.
And while most 1970s car enthusiasts wouldn't be caught dead in an AMC Gremlin, the subcompact hatchback has gained some legitimacy as a collector car in recent years. And due to its initial low price and throw-away nature, all-original examples are hard to come by. Especially Gremlins fitted with V8 engines, the X package, and final-year GT versions.
The Gremlin X is particularly desirable nowadays. Viewed as a sportier iteration of the hatchback, it came with body-side stripes, a color-keyed front fascia, a blacked-out grille, and bucket seats. The 1976 version you see here is one of the last Gremlin Xs that left the factory with a V8 because AMC discontinued the mill that year due to slow sales after only 826 units sold.
However, this Gremlin isn't spending its retirement years as an all-original classic. The owner replaced the original 304-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 with a larger 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) mill and turned it into a dragster.
But it's not one of those extreme transformations that only retains the shell of the original car. The owner kept the Gremlin largely original inside and out. Apart from the drag-spec wheels, the missing front bumper, and the extra tach in front of the dash, you wouldn't even know this hatchback is faster than the average AMC.
There's no info on the 360 V8 that lurks under the hood, but it's safe to say it's part of the Gen-3 AMC "tall-deck" family that the company introduced in 1970. The 360 remained in production until 1982 but was never offered in the Gremlin. However, it found its way into a long list of vehicles, including the AMC Rebel and Matador, as well as the Jeep J-Series, Wagoneer, and Cherokee. The most potent iteration generated 295 horsepower from 1970 to 1971.
How powerful is this Gremlin, then? That's a piece of info we don't get. But based on the car's quarter-mile runs, it's far from wild. Still, it covers the distance in less than 14 seconds, more than three seconds quicker than a stock 1976 Gremlin with the 304 V8 engine. The footage below includes three different runs, including one against a Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. That's the Gremlin's best run at 13.24 seconds and 97 mph (156 kph). And it's only a tenth-second slower than the modern coupe.
All told, while this Gremlin is no longer a full-blown collectible, it's a nice way to enjoy a classic that's not insanely desirable. Much more so since the owner has three of them and has owned this 1976 X since new. Check it out in the video below.
