This Deformable and Self-Heating Controller Technology Could Do Wonders for Racing Games

You might have heard or read lately that Sony patented a controller that could change temperature. While it does sound like it sits on the edge between gimmicky and brilliant, it's not the first time this has happened before, and it also doesn't mean it will 100% see the light of day. Not all patents actually make it to the commercial phase, but it's good for companies to have on hand, just in case. Now, if this thing ever comes out, how could it impact your gaming experience with racing or flight sims?

24 photos Photo: Sony