This Customized Android Auto Has New Cool Wallpapers, And You Can Get Them Too

But as many know already, a rooted Android phone really opens the door to so many customizations, not only on the mobile device itself, but also on Android Auto.And the video that you see here is the living proof in this regard, as it shows how a rooted Android phone and dedicated apps, like Substratum, allow you to further tweak Android Auto and change the default wallpaper with a picture of your own.Truth be told, doing the whole thing isn’t necessarily straightforward, but if you follow the instructions in the video, it really doesn’t take more than a few minutes. And once you do it the first time, it’s all a piece of cake to do it again, so changing the Android Auto wallpaper can become something that you do regularly.As said, using a custom background for Android Auto isn’t possible on Android 9 and Android 10 smartphones without a root, and this is quite an issue.Many Android users actually own Samsung devices, some of them powered by Exynos chips, which make rooting a lot more difficult than on Google Pixel phones, for example. So rooting really isn’t an option for many of them, which means that Google adding such customization options to Android Auto is the only way to go.Of course, Google itself doesn’t seem to be very interested in adding such options to Android Auto, especially as the company has a lot of work to do in other key areas, including reliability. A new Android Auto is expected to launch later this month with further fixes, including for broken voice commands, an issue that Google itself has already confirmed it’s investigating.