Highly Anticipated Waze Update for Android Auto Is Just Around the Corner

Waze continues to be one of the top navigation apps for both Android Auto and CarPlay, so it goes without saying that any small issue can impact millions of users across the world.
One of the most recent bugs discovered in Waze on Android Auto causes the upcoming turn bar to go away completely when changing to a different screen.
Posts on Google’s forums reveal that the issue affects a wide variety of phones, including the search giant’s very own Pixel lineup. The bug was first reported in December 2019, but it’s still around these days despite several new versions of Android Auto and Waze.
“When using Waze with Android auto on a Pixel 3 XL the upcoming turn notification disappears if you change to a different screen such as calls or music and go back to Waze. The only way to resolve is completely close Android auto and restart or if you deviate from the already calculated route it will usually return when it generates a new route. This has been going on for a couple of months and is very frustrating,” one user explains.
Google has already confirmed that the problem resides in Waze, not in Android Auto, and the good news is that a fix is already on its way in a future update.
However, despite the Waze team already preparing a fix, no ETA is available as to when it’s supposed to go live, so the best you can do is just install the latest version of the navigation app when it goes live.
“The Waze team prepared a fix for upcoming version updates of Waze. We are not able to share the timeline of the release at the moment. We recommend updating Waze to the latest version,” Google says.
This issue only occurs on Android Auto, as Waze on Apple CarPlay appears to be working properly (or at least, it doesn’t experience this issue).
