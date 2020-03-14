Google Confirms Fix for One of the Most Annoying Android Bugs

The $1.9 Million Harley-Davidson Blue Edition, an Exercise in Outrageous Luxury

A widespread bug in Android Auto breaks down the Google Assistant, making it impossible for drivers to perform certain tasks with a voice command, including replying to messages. 7 photos



On the other hand, the Internet connection appears to be working properly on the phone and in other apps, such as Spotify, with music playback running without interruption.



The issue has become more widespread in the last few weeks and it impacts a wide variety of phone models, including smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, and others. Additionally, the car model doesn’t seem to make any difference, as the same problem has already been confirmed on Hyundai, Honda, Ford, Volkswagen, and many others.



But according to



“Thanks for all the reports. The Google Assistant team prepared a fix for this issue for upcoming version updates on the Google app. We recommend you to keep your app up-to-date. Thanks!” a Google engineer announced earlier this week.



In other words, what you have to do is install the latest Google app update when it goes live. An Android Auto app update is also expected later this month, and obviously, you should deploy this one too, albeit the fix for the Assistant app will only be included in the Google app update.



