This Custom Widebody 1969 Chevy Camaro Is the Ultimate Pro Touring Daily Driver Unicorn

The global pandemic might have disrupted the automotive industry, but for die-hard car enthusiasts, it heightened the need to meet more. As a result, the Quarantine Car Cruise, among other prevalent enthusiast meets, was born. And while the world has almost wholly dusted off the effects of Covid 19 – these car meets are not showing any signs of letting up.
Unlike many car cruises and meets that are specific to model or car orientation, the Quarantine Car Cruise is a rolling showcase cocktail of everything – from cars you might have seen at SEMA to your petrolhead neighbor’s garage build.
During a recent Quarantine Car Cruise event, Shawn from AutotopiaLA spotted a unique custom-built widebody 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring build signed by Nostalgia Hot Rods based in Las Vegas. He featured it on a recent episode; as you’d expect, we couldn’t help sharing this unicorn with you.
The build belonged to a loyal Nostalgia Hot Rods client and was completed by the Las Vegas-based team about two years ago.
Most people would keep this gem under a tarp or occasionally take it to the strip for a few pulls, but not this owner.
It's designed to be a daily driver, and so far, it’s run over 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) since he took delivery two years ago.
Other than its showstopping exterior, the cherry on the icing is what lies under the hood.
According to Dustin from Nostalgia Hot Rods, this custom ’69 Chevrolet Camaro has an LS7 base block built by Revolution Street Cars in Nevada.
It runs Bullet camshafts, AFR heads, custom alloy intake manifolds, and a Nick Williams throttle body. Simply put, they went the whole nine yards to ensure this classic custom build runs supercar power numbers. Dustin pegs it at high sixes.
The team installed a TCI 6-speed automatic transmission (based on a GM 4L80E) running on a rear-wheel-drive layout to harness all that power.
“The thing makes great power, RPMs up there, you know, 6,800 or so. It does run really good,” Dustin from Nostalgia Hot Rods said about the ’69 Camaro custom build.
For the suspension, the team went with Speedtech Performance components (ideal for Pro Touring builds like these). Speedtech Extreme for the front-end suspension and for the rear suspension a Ridetech four-link suspension (complete with Ridetech coilovers all around).
It runs a MagnaFlow X-Pipe exhaust with a hidden exhaust exit at the end behind a uniquely crafted diffuser.
This build isn’t what you’d typically see done on a ’69 Camaro. The obnoxious stripe running on the right side of the vehicle (into the engine bay) would get a lot of hate from purists – but then again, it’s not a collectible vehicle. It was built to be different.
The interior isn't your typical 54-year-old Chevy Camaro design. It has a modern touch, full Alcantara leather with white stitching, a Holley dash system, Paddle Shifters, Vintage Air A/C, and Recaro seats.
Are you curious how this custom widebody 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring build rips? We recommend catching that action in the video below.
