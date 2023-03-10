Rare 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Gets Rescued After 38 Years in a Storage Unit

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the first-generation Chevrolet Camaro was a tad late to the pony car market, hitting showrooms almost three years after the Ford Mustang and Plymouth Barracuda. But that didn't stop it from becoming a popular choice with performance car enthusiasts.
Its hot looks and powerful V8 engines made the Camaro an instant hit that moved almost 221,000 units in its first year on the market. Sales increased to more than 235,000 examples in 1968 and again to 243,000 units in 1969. By the time it was redesigned for the 1970 model year, the nameplate had moved almost 700,000 examples.
Come 2023 and this figure prevents the first-gen Camaro from being a rare classic as a whole, but certain models are harder to find. The COPO twins are the most desirable due to their low production numbers. The L72-powered COPO 9561, also known as the COPO 427, was built in around 1,000 units. The COPO 9560, which left the factory with an all-aluminum V8 called the ZL-1, is the ultimate gem at just 69 examples.
By comparison, the SS and Z28 versions of the era are considered mundane (except for the 1967 Z28), but some of them also become rare classics once we narrow production numbers down to certain engines, features, and even factory colors. Tuxedo Black, for instance, is a rare finish for the 1969 model year. That's because only 0.6% of the total Camaros built that year were ordered in this hue. That's fewer than 1,500 cars. The same goes for Champagne.
Rallye Green is yet another rare finish. Granted, not as rare as black at about 4.9% percent of total production, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one in this certain color. You'd likely have more luck finding 1969 Camaros in Frost Green and Fathom Green, both of which were notably more popular back in the day. And that's exactly why seeing a Rallye Green 1969 convertible coming out of long-term storage is a big deal in my book.
The drop-top you see spent almost four decades in a storage unit somewhere in Billings, Montana. There's no specific info as to why it was parked, but it was still with the owner who retired it from public roads when it saw daylight for the first time since 1985. That's a whopping 38 years in hiding but the license plate suggests the pony has been sitting since 1979. It might have been stored somewhere else until 1985, but that's 44 years without a sip of gasoline.
But the Camaro is in surprisingly good condition given the amount of time it spent off the road. Sure, the soft-top has a hole in it, the fenders are no longer straight, and some parts are crammed in the trunk, but it's not a rust bucket, which many cars like these end up being after decades in barns. And don't mind the white hood covering the engine, this Camaro comes with the original SS-style lid with four square vents on each side.
The paint has seen better days, but it's still there and I bet it will come back to life with proper polishing. The black "hockey stick" stripes adorning the front fenders and doors, which makes this SS ever rare, have survived as well. To top it all off, the car comes with all the original paperwork, yet another rare feat for late 1960s classics.
But is this Camaro an authentic SS? You bet! However, our host doesn't share details about what's under the hood, and the camera doesn't get close enough to show the front fender badges in detail. Since it's obviously not a COPO, engine options can be narrowed down to the 350- and 396-cubic-inch (5.7- and 6.5-liter) V8s. The former came with 300 horsepower on tap, while the latter delivered 325 to 375 horses depending on the engine code.
I'm pretty sure this SS is more likely fitted with a 350 than a range-topping 396 V8, but it's still a cool find. And the fact that it was rescued to be revived after all these years is great news. See it coming out of storage after almost four decades in the video below.
