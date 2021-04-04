This Custom 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Short Bed Conversion Is Up for Grabs

5 New GM Trucks Getting Built Without Cylinder Deactivation Due to Chip Shortage

Designed by Eric Brockmeyer and featured in many articles since October 2020 when the build was finished, this truck isn’t your typical GMC Sierra 1500. Initially equipped with a long bed from the factory, the regular-cabbed pickup received a short bed and had its frame cut to size. 33 photos



Originally finished in white, the half-ton pickup further sweetens the deal with a two-tone paint job, color-matched headlights, painted chrome, and smoothed everything. The makeover called for a proper stance, hence the BellTech lowering kit that lowered the truck by four inches up front and six inches out back. 24- by 10- and 11-inch Lexani forged wheels as well as Pirelli rubber also need to be mentioned, along with Katzkin leather upholstery.



A suede headliner and satin-finished door jambs pretty much sum up the build, which is hiding a small-block engine under the hood. The 5.3-liter V8 is the culprit, and it’s alright for this application given its output ratings of 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque. Even though Adan intended to add a turbo kit for extra performance, that didn’t happen.



His one-of-one truck is currently up for grabs according to



Given the amount of labor, OEM-like fit and finish, and the show-stopping aesthetics, how much do you think this



