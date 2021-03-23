2022 GMC Terrain Update Makes the AT4 Family Complete, Brings More Tech

As previously pledged by the U.S. automaker, the 2022 GMC Terrain upgrade has seen the AT4 variant trickle down to the company’s smallest model, which has been rehashed as a compact crossover when the second generation was introduced back in 2017 at the New York Auto Show.
Time has passed quickly, and now it’s time to find out the exact changes brought about by the 2022 model year, which also comes with a complete refresh for the series. As far as availability goes, the Terrain will hit dealerships this summer in SLE, SLT, and AT4 configurations, while the high-end Denali has been postponed for a fall 2021 release.
Naturally, the most important novelty for this mid lifecycle upgrade is the introduction of the AT4 variant, which helps GMC go full circle on the promise that it will have the version available for every model in the family.
Besides the arrival of the first-ever 2022 GMC Terrain AT4, the company also entices customers with a host of other changes. On the outside, the compact SUV is getting a few enhancements to make the front end look just a tiny bit more rugged than before. Exterior changes include modified LED head- and taillights, a new grille, four new body colors, as well as new 18- and 19-inch alloys.
The cabin is home to different interior trims and fabrics compared to the predecessor, standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (along with Alexa capabilities), while a new Technology Package can be optioned on the SLT and AT4 trims. The latter can also get the new HUD that’s standard on the Denali, while the flagship version packs an eight-inch Driver Information Center from the factory.
Under the hood of the 2022 Terrain resides a 1.5-liter turbo inline-four that’s hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission helping it deliver 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) of twist to the wheels. Last but not least, comes the standard GMC Pro Safety suite, which includes six diver assistance technologies.
