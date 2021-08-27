This Coyote V8-Swapped 1971 Ford Bronco Is One Serious Overlander

5 Jeep CEO Says the 2021 Ford Bronco Will Make the Wrangler Better

For the 1971 model year, the highest-output engine option for the Bronco was the venerable 302 small-block V8 with 205 horsepower on deck. The overlanding truck we’re covering today levels up to 5.0 liters, four valves per cylinder, and a DOHC setup thanks to a Coyote V8. 46 photos



Cooled by a Ron Davis radiator that’s been flushed in April 2021, the 5.0-liter motor can run E85, 91-octane premium unleaded, and 100- to 110-octane race fuel. Such a potent engine needs a beefy transmission, which brings us to the NV3550 five-speed manual. Previously found in the TJ Wrangler and XJ Cherokee, the stick-shifting box is connected to a dual-range transfer case with a heavy-duty input shaft. 17-inch beadlock wheels are spruced up with 35-inch Toyo Open Country M/T rubber shoes, which is why the owner decided on chromoly axles up front and a Megalodon Extreme Duty rear end with a 9.0-inch diff, 4.11 final-drive gears, and a Yukon locker.



The beefy driveline and powertrain are complemented by approximately $200k in receipts according to



Eibach coil springs with Fox 2.5 Factory Series bypass shock absorbers, Deaver leaf springs with custom shackles and piggyback-reservoir shocks, Fox 2.0 air bump stomps, Fox steering stabilizer, and a power-assisted Borgeson steering rack also need to be mentioned, along with Wilwood power brakes, four-piston calipers, stainless brake lines, and braided hoses.



Wrapped in Matte Riviera Blue vinyl from 3M, this off-roading leviathan further boasts a roll bar, diamond-stitched suede inserts for the leather upholstery on the ProCar Elite seats, Dynamat insulation and replacement carpeting, Vintage Air Gen IV climate control, and an iPad Mini that channels your Spotify music to JL Audio amps, speakers, and subwoofers.



The finishing touches would be the Lowrance HDS 7 GPS mounted in the center console and the



