Aftermarket Company Launches 2021 Ford Bronco Auto Start-Stop Eliminator

The automatic start-stop feature was developed for the sole purpose of improving gas mileage while the vehicle is at rest. But as you’re well aware, the real-world fuel savings are minimal and this functionality is forced by the carmaker on the consumer without the option to permanently disable it.
On page 165 of the owner's manual for the 2021 Ford Bronco, the Blue Oval explains that you can't switch the system off permanently because it plays an important role in reducing the fuel consumption and carbon-dioxide emissions. The Ford Motor Company also highlights that frequent engine starts won't cause parts to wear out because of the enhanced battery and starter, which is a pretty optimistic way of saying planned obsolescence.
Bronco customers now have a solution in the guise of the “Autostop Eliminator” from TRL Automotive, LLC. of West Virginia. The plug-and-play device maintains the start-stop button’s functionality, and better still, it doesn’t make any changes to the vehicle’s programming. Reverting to factory behavior is very simple: unplug the device, and that would be that!
Currently in stock at $99.99 including USPS priority mail shipping, this device plugs in between the wire harness leading to the switch and auto start-stop button. This design implies a fair bit of disassembly to access the described location, which brings us to the slightly more elegant alternative.
Bronco customers can always get an OBD2 device, plug it into the OBD2 port, and reprogram the auto start-stop system with FORScan for just around half the retail price of the Autostop Eliminator. Pretty simple right?
In related news, the Ford Motor Company has recently confirmed two new colors for the 2022 model year Bronco in the guise of Eruption Green Metallic and Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tintcoat. Unfortunately for some peeps, three hues will be axed to reduce the complexity of the production process. Those paint colors are Rapid Red, Lightning Blue, and Antimatter Blue.
