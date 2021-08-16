2022 Ford Bronco Warthog Spotted With 37-Inch Tires, Fox Shocks, Painted Hardtop

Before the Sasquatch Package came around, the most off-road Wrangler from the factory came in the guise of the Rubicon. Not long after the introduction of the Bronco, the Stellantis-owned Jeep brand has leveled up to the Xtreme Recon Package that’s available to order for $3,995.
Compatible with the Unlimited Rubicon 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and the Unlimited-only Rubicon 392 HEMI V8, the Xtreme Recon Package is facing stiff competition from the Bronco in the guise of the Warthog. The Raptor-infused trim level has been recently spied in Colorado with plenty of camouflage blankets covering the body panels and widebody flares, but not enough camouflage to keep prying eyes from working out a few details.
Snapped by Bronco6x group member Hunter McDonald, the four-door test mule is rocking 37- by 12.5-inch tires wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels. The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber also features the Baja Champion inscription on the inner sidewall, which is a tribute to the Baja T/A KR2 desert-racing tires. The pictures further depict beefier suspension componentry along with Fox Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers.
The orange-painted shocks offer upward of 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of damping per corner at dune-bashing speeds and position-sensitive damping adjustability in the F-150 Raptor. Coincidentally, the full-size pickup truck is also available with 37-inch tires in the form of KO2s.
A painted modular hardtop and stronger axles can also be noticed, along with a bash plate up front and an exhaust system that exits from the driver's side. Considering the 470-horsepower HEMI engine of the Wrangler Rubicon 392, the Bronco Warthog is expected to feature the 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the Explorer ST with a little bit more oomph. The force-fed V6 offers 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) in the aforementioned SUV.
That said, it’s hard to estimate how much dough the Blue Oval will charge for the Bronco Warthog. For reference, the 2021 model year Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 carries a sticker price of $74,995 including destination charge, which is approximately $20,000 more than the four-door High Altitude 4xe.
