Certain 2021 Ford Bronco Models Exhibit a Whistle Noise From the Driver's Mirror

If you use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website to look for 2021 Ford Bronco recalls, you won’t find any. But Ford is definitely going to call back the Ranger-based SUV this fall over a whistling issue that will be rectified by replacing the hood seal.
As for the second recall the 2021 Ford Bronco will face, a technical service bulletin paints a rather bleak picture for many owners. The Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, and Badlands trim levels may exhibit a whistle noise from the driver’s side mirror area while driving, and the infuriating sound is reportedly produced by the gap between the side mirror cover and the glass housing.
The Blue Oval is quick to mention that vehicle durability is not affected by this condition and that no additional diagnosis or service is required at this moment. Authorized retailers have been instructed today, August 10th, to inform customers that Ford is currently working on a solution for this issue.
Whatever the fix will be, customers will have to wait until October 2021 to bring their Broncos in. As expected, Ford also highlights that replacing the driver’s mirror or mirror cover will not resolve the aforementioned whistle.
Considering how many Broncos are currently parked, waiting to have their molded-in-color hardtops fixed before delivery, I genuinely expected the Ford Motor Company to man up and take responsibility for the poor design choices and rather lax quality control. Soft-topped Broncos have come under criticism too due to excessive wear and rubbing against the roll bar.
In light of these problems, we shouldn’t forget that 2021 is the first year for the Bronco. Ford will eventually sort out these gremlins, and Ford also plans to make the Bronco better in order to keep the JL/JLU at bay.
In the first instance, the Dearborn-based automaker will sweeten the deal with a Raptor-inspired trim level known as the Warthog. The dune-bashing variant will be joined by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s certain to make the Wrangler 4xe sweat a little on the road and off the beaten path.
The Blue Oval is quick to mention that vehicle durability is not affected by this condition and that no additional diagnosis or service is required at this moment. Authorized retailers have been instructed today, August 10th, to inform customers that Ford is currently working on a solution for this issue.
Whatever the fix will be, customers will have to wait until October 2021 to bring their Broncos in. As expected, Ford also highlights that replacing the driver’s mirror or mirror cover will not resolve the aforementioned whistle.
Considering how many Broncos are currently parked, waiting to have their molded-in-color hardtops fixed before delivery, I genuinely expected the Ford Motor Company to man up and take responsibility for the poor design choices and rather lax quality control. Soft-topped Broncos have come under criticism too due to excessive wear and rubbing against the roll bar.
In light of these problems, we shouldn’t forget that 2021 is the first year for the Bronco. Ford will eventually sort out these gremlins, and Ford also plans to make the Bronco better in order to keep the JL/JLU at bay.
In the first instance, the Dearborn-based automaker will sweeten the deal with a Raptor-inspired trim level known as the Warthog. The dune-bashing variant will be joined by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s certain to make the Wrangler 4xe sweat a little on the road and off the beaten path.