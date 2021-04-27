Custom 1971 Chevrolet Camaro "Brute Force" Mixes LS7 Muscle With Killer Looks

3 1967 Chevrolet C10 Takes the R/C Slash Action to the Drag Strip or the Street

For the 1971 model year, the Camaro had every high-output engine option tuned for low-lead gasoline by reducing the compression ratio. As such, even the Z/28 had to make do with 330 horsepower instead of 360. 45 photos



Offered at $149,900 by the North Carolina-based selling vendor, the one-off build twists a Detroit Truetrac differential with 3.90 gears with the help of a six-speed Tremec T-56 Magnum. A hydroformed front clip, adjustable coil-over shock absorbers, and tubular control arms complement Corvette steering knuckles and a splined sway bar. Out back, the four-link suspension is joined by another set of coilovers, a Panhard bar, and a sway bar.



Presented with Forgeline 18-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport rubber, the pro-touring Camaro dubbed “Brute Force” was masterminded by a gentleman by the name of Bob Bertelsen. Featured in the Car Craft and Popular Hot Rodding magazines, the award-winning restomod is wearing Brute Force Blue, Charcoal, and Fire Orange paint over a two-tone cabin.



Procar buckets, AutoMeter STACK professional gauges, a Kenwood head unit, Alpine speakers, Kenwood subwoofers, Vintage Air Magnum IV climate control, and push-button ignition for the custom-built console are only a few of the highlights. A billet shifter, Fesler handles, Clayton Machine Works window cranks, a six-point roll bar, camlock harnesses, a suede headliner, a self-dimming rearview mirror, Garmin satellite navigation, and a powder-coated Lecarra steering wheel round off this wowzer.



