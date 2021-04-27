Custom 1971 Chevrolet Camaro "Brute Force" Mixes LS7 Muscle With Killer Looks

autoevolution
For the 1971 model year, the Camaro had every high-output engine option tuned for low-lead gasoline by reducing the compression ratio. As such, even the Z/28 had to make do with 330 horsepower instead of 360.
The blue-painted Camaro in the following clip develops almost double that because of an LS7 crate engine massaged by Mast Motorsports to 650 horsepower. In addition to an 11.4:1 compression ratio instead of 11.0:1, this lump is rocking Mast Black Label heads finished with stainless-steel valves.

According to RK Motors Charlotte, the 7.0-liter gentle giant further boasts nitride springs, roller rockers, a forged crankshaft, flat-top pistons, Callies H-beam rods, and a hot camshaft. The dry-sump powerplant is kept cool by a Flex-A-Lite radiator with dual puller fans, and exhaust gases are channeled out with the help of two powder-coated Detroit Speed headers.

Offered at $149,900 by the North Carolina-based selling vendor, the one-off build twists a Detroit Truetrac differential with 3.90 gears with the help of a six-speed Tremec T-56 Magnum. A hydroformed front clip, adjustable coil-over shock absorbers, and tubular control arms complement Corvette steering knuckles and a splined sway bar. Out back, the four-link suspension is joined by another set of coilovers, a Panhard bar, and a sway bar.

Presented with Forgeline 18-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport rubber, the pro-touring Camaro dubbed “Brute Force” was masterminded by a gentleman by the name of Bob Bertelsen. Featured in the Car Craft and Popular Hot Rodding magazines, the award-winning restomod is wearing Brute Force Blue, Charcoal, and Fire Orange paint over a two-tone cabin.

Procar buckets, AutoMeter STACK professional gauges, a Kenwood head unit, Alpine speakers, Kenwood subwoofers, Vintage Air Magnum IV climate control, and push-button ignition for the custom-built console are only a few of the highlights. A billet shifter, Fesler handles, Clayton Machine Works window cranks, a six-point roll bar, camlock harnesses, a suede headliner, a self-dimming rearview mirror, Garmin satellite navigation, and a powder-coated Lecarra steering wheel round off this wowzer.

