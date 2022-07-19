This Converted Double Decker Is a Fresh Take on Vacation Homes Close to the Beach

Choosing a tiny home while on vacation may not be the best solution for everyone, in terms of space. But there plenty of other charming alternatives, such as this double-decker bus, blending the advantages of a two-story layout with the unmatched appeal of a classic British vehicle.
The image of an evening spent outside, barbecuing, surrounded by nature, is a common one for tiny vacation homes. But, with Buster’s Bus, you get to “go upstairs” when the night sets in, something that could make many folks feel more at home. Not to mention that there’s enough room to accommodate a large family or a group of up to five friends.
On the outside, this red Leyland Olympian bus kept its iconic look. On the inside, it reveals a cozy set up that’s neither too modern or extravagant, but perfect for a countryside vacation. Downstairs you’ll find the dining area, with two long benches that can easily be turned into single bunks at night, if needed. Upstairs, there’s enough space for a double bedroom, a single bedroom, and a small, but comfy sitting area.
The well-equipped kitchen includes a fridge, a microwave, and a full-size oven, while the modern bathroom comes with a flushing toilet and a shower. A double-decker bus also has the advantage of panoramic views, and this particular one even has a radio, which foes perfectly with its retro charm.
The Cornish countryside, close to a famous surfing beach and a delightful little village, looks like the perfect setting for this old bus turned vacation home. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of how old Buster’s Bus is, but the Leland Olympian has an interesting history.
The last Olympian chassis was built in 2000, twenty years after the first double decker with this name was launched, at the Commercial Motor Show. According to Mike Humble, Leyland, a reputable British vehicle manufacturer, had success with the new Olympian, mostly thanks to “a much more user-friendly specification.” More than a decade later, the double decker would sport a re-engineered Volvo design, only keeping its original chassis, until it stopped being produced altogether.
An intrinsic part of UK’s transportation history, this red double-decker bus available at Airbnb brings an undeniable vintage allure that can’t be matched by conventional vacation homes.
