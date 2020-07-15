Ariya Uses the e-4ORCE to Reinvent Nissan for the EV Crossover Age

3 This Custom 1972 Chevrolet Vega Pro Street Makes You Forget All About Recalls

2 This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Gasser Looks Like It’s Ready for Take-off

1 Matching Pair 1969 and 2020 Chevrolet Camaros Could Be Yours for $3

This Chevrolet Is a Part Caprice, Part Impala History Channel Star

Say what you want about the fourth-generation Chevrolet Caprice, but when it comes to its design, there’s a reason many people called it a “beached whale.” 5 photos



The 1993 Caprice thus abandoned the fender skirts on the sedan, but for some reason, General Motors decided to keep them around on the station wagon.



The 1991 Caprice that we have here, however, received a one of a kind facelift courtesy of Bangladeshi car designer Nizamuddin Leepu Awlia and garage owner Steve Pitbull, who customized the car as part of their History channel TV show called Leepu & Pitbull in 2015.



The custom upgrades, as you can see in a teaser of the show in the video embedded below, included a great amount of chrome, but at the same time, the Caprice ended up using plenty of 1965 Impala parts, including the grille, the hood, the bumpers, and the taillights.



The engine has also been replaced with a JEGS small-block



The owner of the Caprice, who is now selling the car on



Just as expected since it’s been restored as part of a TV show, the car runs just perfectly, so if you’re interested in a custom Caprice that you can use as a daily driver, this one right here is worth checking out. The vehicle is being sold as part of an eBay auction, and right now, the highest bid is a little over $3,000.



And while General Motors wanted the new 1991 Caprice to feature a more modern look with aerodynamic styling, the car was received with mixed reactions by its potential buyers, with the parent company eventually turning to a series of tweaks only two years after the official launch.The 1993 Caprice thus abandoned the fender skirts on the sedan, but for some reason, General Motors decided to keep them around on the station wagon.The 1991 Caprice that we have here, however, received a one of a kind facelift courtesy of Bangladeshi car designer Nizamuddin Leepu Awlia and garage owner Steve Pitbull, who customized the car as part of their History channel TV show called Leepu & Pitbull in 2015.The custom upgrades, as you can see in a teaser of the show in the video embedded below, included a great amount of chrome, but at the same time, the Caprice ended up using plenty of 1965 Impala parts, including the grille, the hood, the bumpers, and the taillights.The engine has also been replaced with a JEGS small-block Chevy 350ci (5.7-liter) crate engine, which is now paired with a Freddy Brown 700R4 transmission.The owner of the Caprice, who is now selling the car on eBay , says a series of further improvements have also been made, such as a new headliner, new upholstery for the front and back seats, a new power steering pump, a new battery, and the list goes on.Just as expected since it’s been restored as part of a TV show, the car runs just perfectly, so if you’re interested in a custom Caprice that you can use as a daily driver, this one right here is worth checking out. The vehicle is being sold as part of an eBay auction, and right now, the highest bid is a little over $3,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.