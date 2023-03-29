This Car Phone Charger Was Built With Google Maps in Mind

There are perhaps thousands of car phone chargers out there, and many promise to do the same thing, but this new product was specifically built with Google Maps in mind.
Currently seeking crowdfunding support to reach the mass production stage, the generically baptized “Fast Wireless Phone Charger & Holder for the Car” is exactly what its name suggests.
The device packs wireless charging capabilities and a design that puts the focus on the phone screen. Its creator says they wanted to use Google Maps without worrying about the holder obstructing the navigation interface from certain angles or running out of battery.
As such, this phone charger uses a magnetic system to keep the phone in place. Unsurprisingly, it’s primarily aimed at being used with an iPhone, as it integrates MagSafe support, but it should play nice with any compatible wireless charging case.
The charger tips the scales at just 89 grams, and it sports a USB Type-C port to get power from the car. This means despite sporting wireless charging, you’ll still need a cable to plug the charger into the car. The inventor says the charger’s output can reach 15W, which is the maximum an iPhone currently supports via wireless charging.
The design of the product is nothing revolutionary, and similar chargers are already on the market. On the other hand, this particular model promises a strong magnetic installation method (don’t they all?), as it generates a 1,100g magnetic force to keep the phone in place.
The installation method is fairly intuitive. It comes with a clip that can be tightly mounted in the air vent for secure installation. To be clear, this isn’t just a regular clip, as you can also adjust the length and strength of the hook. I’ve tried maybe dozens of similar phone chargers that don’t stay in place during bumpy rides, pretty much because the air vent clip isn’t strong enough. This is the worst that can happen, especially while in motion, as both the phone and the charger can fall close to your feet.
This particular model promises such a thing wouldn’t happen thanks to its robust installation system. Of course, this is something that remains to be seen, especially if it reaches the funding goal on Kickstarter.
The campaign is still underway at the time of writing, so it’ll be interesting to see if the device manages to convince drivers to support the project. If you believe this is the kind of phone holder that should come to be, you can always donate $26 to secure the early-bird package. It includes not only the wireless charger itself but also the hook and a high-speed USB Type-C cable and the user manual. If the crowdfunding is successful, the shipping should start in July this year.
The device packs wireless charging capabilities and a design that puts the focus on the phone screen. Its creator says they wanted to use Google Maps without worrying about the holder obstructing the navigation interface from certain angles or running out of battery.
As such, this phone charger uses a magnetic system to keep the phone in place. Unsurprisingly, it’s primarily aimed at being used with an iPhone, as it integrates MagSafe support, but it should play nice with any compatible wireless charging case.
The charger tips the scales at just 89 grams, and it sports a USB Type-C port to get power from the car. This means despite sporting wireless charging, you’ll still need a cable to plug the charger into the car. The inventor says the charger’s output can reach 15W, which is the maximum an iPhone currently supports via wireless charging.
The design of the product is nothing revolutionary, and similar chargers are already on the market. On the other hand, this particular model promises a strong magnetic installation method (don’t they all?), as it generates a 1,100g magnetic force to keep the phone in place.
The installation method is fairly intuitive. It comes with a clip that can be tightly mounted in the air vent for secure installation. To be clear, this isn’t just a regular clip, as you can also adjust the length and strength of the hook. I’ve tried maybe dozens of similar phone chargers that don’t stay in place during bumpy rides, pretty much because the air vent clip isn’t strong enough. This is the worst that can happen, especially while in motion, as both the phone and the charger can fall close to your feet.
This particular model promises such a thing wouldn’t happen thanks to its robust installation system. Of course, this is something that remains to be seen, especially if it reaches the funding goal on Kickstarter.
The campaign is still underway at the time of writing, so it’ll be interesting to see if the device manages to convince drivers to support the project. If you believe this is the kind of phone holder that should come to be, you can always donate $26 to secure the early-bird package. It includes not only the wireless charger itself but also the hook and a high-speed USB Type-C cable and the user manual. If the crowdfunding is successful, the shipping should start in July this year.