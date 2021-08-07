This Car-Inspired Bracelet Has No Smart Features Other Than Its Design

There are a ton of car-inspired accessories out there, some more beautiful than others, but the folks over at Ad Antic are trying a completely different approach.
The Counter is the kind of bracelet supposed to impress not with smart capabilities, as it’s the case of the majority of such products these days, but with a very clean and minimal design that just looks good and nothing more.
Inspired by the automotive industry and sporting a small tachometer, the bracelet borrows its name from a rev counter, which mixed with an industrial design, gives birth to a product sporting what looks like impressive build quality.
And speaking of the build quality, The Counter is made from surgical stainless steel combined with aluminum, as the parent company wanted to make it fully recyclable.
But despite featuring such a clean design, this bracelet wasn’t easy to create.
“One of our main goals was to design a bracelet for all-day comfort. The final form and curves of The Counter are the result of extensive field research and testing to create a bracelet that is comfortable for all shapes and sizes of wrists,” Ad Antic explains.
“We paid a lot of attention to the design details. From the fonts and spacing of the two Ad Antic logos, to the exact color used for the redline, every aspect has been carefully considered, prototyped, re-thought, and prototyped again, often multiple times.”
There are three bracelet sizes available right now, and you should make sure you check the page on Kickstarter to choose the right one for you, as The Counter is supposed to excel in terms of comfort when the correct size is picked.
As we said, the product has already been fully funded on Kickstarter, and you can secure yours today with a $139 perk. The shipping is projected to start in December, and it’ll be free in the United States.
