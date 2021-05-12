Someone Designed and Built a Wooden Teardrop Camper for Cats

Someone Has Created Tachometer Inspired Watches with Start/Stop Buttons

There are plenty of watches out there that are more or less inspired by cars, but someone on Kickstarter claims they designed a model like no other. 8 photos



The design of the watches looks pretty good, with the dials inspired by various tachometers and gauge clusters, including classic Porsches and the



316L stainless steel makes the watches as durable as possible, and the designer says the case diameter will be 43mm once all models enter production.



The crown on each watch mimics a start and stop button with “spiral knurling resembling helical cut gears,” as the Kickstarter page of the product reads.



The watches will have the same case design and construction, so only the watch face will be different, with a Miyota quartz movement to be in charge of putting the hands in motion.



Several design refinements are already on the table, including a black background with white numbers for the date wheel, as well as lume for the hands and indices. Paint will be added to the hour hand tip for low-light visibility on the Redline and Race models too.



Needless to say, these watches look pretty good, and probably what sets them apart from the many other models out there is that they’re truly inspired by real tachometers and come with a rather low price. On



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.