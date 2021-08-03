Musk Said Tesla Was Wrong to Cap Voltage in Cells. What About Norway and Balan?

5 A Guide to Replacing the Windshield Wipers and Buying New Ones

3 Tesla Rolls Out New Update, Includes Disney+ and a Car Wash Mode

2 Legendary Tech Reviewer Gets Fascinated by the Only Two Working GMC Hummer EVs

1 Discontinued Legendary American Truck Still Lives on Through This LEGO Model

More on this:

Someone Has Created a Windshield Wiper That Takes Seconds to Replace

While many people sometimes even forget their cars have wipers and almost never replace them, installing new ones regularly is extremely important for your safety, as a worrying number of accidents in the United States and the rest of the world are still related to the bad weather. 7 photos



And of course, some people don’t want to struggle with the whole thing, so they just go to a service center where they end up paying substantially more for a thing that should be as quick as drinking a glass of water.



This is exactly the purpose of Schedge, a new product whose purpose is to make replacing windshield wipers as convenient as possible. And the parent company has managed to do everything so straightforward that even a child could do it.



The whole purpose of this invention is to no longer replace the windshield wiper completely but only the blade. Schedge comes with its own frame featuring a lifetime warranty and allowing for replacing the blades every time you want.



While similar designs are already there on the market, the creators of Schedge explain their product comes with a single pre-installed clip on the frame to install on any type of vehicle and the blade itself slides in effortlessly, as compared to other products where multiple clips are required. Installing new blades only involves removing the old insert and then refilling the new one until you feel it locks in.



It’s that easy, and this is why the whole thing shouldn’t take more than a few seconds.



There are two frame models to choose from. The first one is called Katana and sports an infinite number of pressure points (this should help with the cleaning) and a more aerodynamic design, while the second one is known as Sabre and is just made of steel using a classic design.



There are also two types of blades: the standard graphite-coated version that comes pre-installed in the wiper blade frame and a water-repelling refill that can be purchased at a later time.



And because replacing the blades regularly is totally recommended, the inventors of Schedge are also offering a subscription service (available only in the U.S.) to deliver new refills to your door according to a pre-defined schedule.



Schedge was originally posted on



In theory, replacing a pair of windshield wipers isn’t necessarily mission impossible, though it could sometimes prove to be rather cumbersome depending on their type, position, adapter, and design.And of course, some people don’t want to struggle with the whole thing, so they just go to a service center where they end up paying substantially more for a thing that should be as quick as drinking a glass of water.This is exactly the purpose of Schedge, a new product whose purpose is to make replacing windshield wipers as convenient as possible. And the parent company has managed to do everything so straightforward that even a child could do it.The whole purpose of this invention is to no longer replace the windshield wiper completely but only the blade. Schedge comes with its own frame featuring a lifetime warranty and allowing for replacing the blades every time you want.While similar designs are already there on the market, the creators of Schedge explain their product comes with a single pre-installed clip on the frame to install on any type of vehicle and the blade itself slides in effortlessly, as compared to other products where multiple clips are required. Installing new blades only involves removing the old insert and then refilling the new one until you feel it locks in.It’s that easy, and this is why the whole thing shouldn’t take more than a few seconds.There are two frame models to choose from. The first one is called Katana and sports an infinite number of pressure points (this should help with the cleaning) and a more aerodynamic design, while the second one is known as Sabre and is just made of steel using a classic design.There are also two types of blades: the standard graphite-coated version that comes pre-installed in the wiper blade frame and a water-repelling refill that can be purchased at a later time.And because replacing the blades regularly is totally recommended, the inventors of Schedge are also offering a subscription service (available only in the U.S.) to deliver new refills to your door according to a pre-defined schedule.Schedge was originally posted on Kickstarter last year, and the project was fully funded pretty fast. More recently, it finally started shipping to buyers across the world, and Kickstarter users can still buy the standard version for $21.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.