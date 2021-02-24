These Are the Five Best Windshield Wipers for Driving Through Heavy Snowfall

If you live in a part of the world where winter is in full effect, and your vehicle’s wipers are struggling to keep the windshield clean, you should switch to one of these specifically designed winter or all-weather wipers.
Made from a different rubber compound than conventional wipers, these aftermarket versions are better suited for extreme weather.
Some versions are universal and come with many adaptors to fit any vehicle, but others are made specifically for some models, so buying a compatible set requires a bit of research.
Regardless of the model you choose, you will need to know the exact length of each wiper. This information is available in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. If you don’t have one, you can simply measure the blades or use the wiper selector found on most manufacturers’ websites. Trico Ice Extreme Weather
They employ a flexible, one-piece design that should fit most windshields perfectly. They are designed to protect the wiper arms from the elements and prevent the blades from clogging with snow and freezing over.
Available in lengths from 13 to 28 inches (33-71 cm), they feature Teflon-infused rubber blades that will operate smoothly and quietly in the most severe weather. Trico Chill Extreme Weather
They use a conventional hinged design instead of the Ice Extreme Weather model's one-piece construction, making them cheaper and compatible with a wider range of vehicles.
A rubber boot protects the metal parts of the wiper, and the precision-cut blades are made from a special rubber compound that maintains its flexibility even at extremely low temperatures.
They are available in lengths from 11 to 28 inches (28-71 cm) and come with adapters so that they can easily fit into a multitude of wiper systems. Bosch Icon
Bosch also makes some of the best windshield wipers out there.
Although not specifically designed for winter, their Icon All-Weather blades are developed to endure all kinds of extreme temperatures. Bosch states that they will last up to 40% more than conventional wipers, thanks to an exclusive dual rubber compound technology.
These wipers feature a one-piece, asymmetrical flexible spoiler design and are available in many sizes for most modern vehicles. Michelin Endurance XT
Michelin also make some premium quality aftermarket wipers, and the Endurance XT model is by far the best they have to offer.
Using a technology the company calls QuadTech, these one-piece wipers use four-layer, water-repellent, silicone-coated rubber blades that should stay flexible in extreme weather conditions.
Michelin states that they will last twice as long as conventional wipers and have tested them in temperature raging from -80 to +195 degrees Fahrenheit (-62 to +90 Celsius). Aero Avenger Multifunction
They use high-quality Teflon-coated rubber blades capable of withstanding temperatures from +158 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit (+70 to -40 Celsius), making them an excellent choice for those who prefer all-weather wipers.
The single-beam construction makes them lighter, more flexible and prevents ice and snow build-up. They come with adapters that guarantee they will fit on the vast majority of vehicles on the road.
