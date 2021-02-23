Ten Hacks to Get Your Truck or Car Ready for a Snowstorm from ChrisFix

Winter hit America quite hard this month, catching many unprepared. Other than food and electricity, a vehicle is also essential right now, a lifeline to the outside world. Thus, keeping it working during a snowstorm becomes essential, and we've got a list of ten cool hacks to help you.
Actually, this stuff comes from automotive YouTuber ChrisFix who shot this video at the perfect time. Usually, he's all about easy detailing jobs, dent removal, DIY engine work, and such. But many more people need to know how to deal with winter weather right now.
The first tip is to have a full tank of gas. This basically comes down to traction, as owners of RWD tricks often put a little weight on the back for grip. Winter tires might be an even better idea, but it's a little late for that. Secondly, you might not think parking is important, but during this time of the year, it's best to have your vehicle facing forward in the driveway. You don't want to back out into traffic or children due to bad visibility.
The third tip is an easy one: fill up your washer fluid before the storm hits. The next two tips are about getting into a vehicle more easily. The YouTuber demonstrates on his Jaguar sedan how you can spray a little silicone lubricant into the door lock to stop it from freezing shut.
And we've all seen how ice can "glue" a door shut. Again, using silicone lubricant, wipe all the door weather seals, as well as the places they touch the body. It's especially important for older cars. If you don't have electrically-heated mirrors, you can just put plastic bags over them.
Using his old Mazda truck, ChrisFix demonstrates how you can use an exterior winter weather cover for your windshield. It makes removing ice and snow super-easy. The seventh tip is to treat the shovel to a ceramic-coating wax to stop snow from sticking.
The eighth and ninth tips are probably our favorites. Don't want the brush to put scratches in the paint? Wrap a microfiber cloth around it. And if power tools are your thing, you can even use the leaf blower to remove the fresh powder. And the last one is a little weird. Instead of pouring boiling water to melt ice, you can use a ziplock bag full of hot water.
