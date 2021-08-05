This Dash Cam Is So Smart It Can Also Log Miles and Read Engine Fault Codes

4 This Dash Cam Has 8 Eyes to Literally See Everything

We live in an age when dash cams have become a must-have, and while we’re not going to discuss the unfortunate reasons that made such equipment nearly mandatory, it’s pretty clear this market is continuously evolving with new and more advanced models. 6 photos



If you’ve been looking for a dash cam lately, you probably know this isn’t necessarily something totally revolutionary, so what sets Co-pilot apart from the rest of the crowd is actually its engine diagnosis system and the mile tracker.



The camera comes with a wired



It works similarly to all the other ODB II adapters out there, but given it’s a dash cam, it aims to provide you with a comprehensive solution to eliminate the need for other devices.



As for the mile tracker, the dash cam can automatically log miles for work and categorize every trip for work or personal, therefore providing you with an easy way to avoid doing the whole thing manually whenever you get behind the wheel.



Currently listed for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, Co-pilot comes in two different versions. The first one is called Lite and it can be yours for $159, though it’s only offering interior and exterior monitoring, automatic mileage tracking, engine diagnosis and OTA updates. The AI version offered for $259 also adds AI features and LTE, security camera support, collision warning, highway autonomy info, and access to the developer SDK.



Hardware-wise, the camera features a 160-degree 1080p interior camera with LEDs for night support and a privacy switch, as well as a similar exterior camera with two 35m depth stereo cameras, LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, stereo microphones, an SD card slot, USB-C, speakers, and the said OBD II module.



OBD II adapter that you can plug into your car's port and then let it do its magic whenever you're driving. If an engine error shows up, you no longer have to go to a mechanic to figure out what it means, as the dash cam can automatically diagnose the problem and let you know what the whole thing is all about.

