This Bus-Conversion Feels Just Like a Real Home, Even Has a Full-Sized Bathtub

Traveling is one of the most liberating human experiences as it helps us relax, among other things. But to some, it can be a source of anxiety as booking flights and hotels sometimes proves a considerable hassle.
As a result, the phenomenon of living on the road now has more traction than ever before, primarily as lockdowns taught people how important being close to the surrounding nature can be. This nomad lifestyle can take wildly different shapes, as everyone designs their mobile dwelling according to their preferences and priorities.
But one type of home on wheels has a unique appeal as it offers the space and load limit necessary to make a mobile dwelling feel like an actual home. Of course, I am talking about bus conversions. And in this case, it's not some medium-sized school bus, but instead, it's a behemoth 45-foot (13.7 m) long by 10.5-foot (3.2 m) wide MCI bus able to handle up to 60,000 pounds (27,215 kilograms) of weight. This means you won't have to worry about weight-saving with interior design.
And no matter how many pounds you stuff inside the massive interior, it will keep going for quite a while thanks to a 12.7-liter Detroit diesel engine and a 192-gallon (727-liter) fuel tank. And you can add quite a bit of weight decorating the massive interior or filling the 400 cubic feet (11,326 liters) of under storage.
But being able to stay on the road for a long time means nothing if you cannot sustain your travels with enough water and electricity. And this bus has covered with 2,100W of solar power (2,400W, but one panel is currently missing) that goes through two MPPT charge controllers that ensure no energy is wasted before reaching a sizeable battery bank. It also has a DC-to-DC charger able to put out around 400W off of the engine.
Water is also a non-issue, thanks to the enormous storage space available. There are three 75-gallon (284-liter) tanks, one for freshwater and two for waste. So, boondocking in this bus is quite a breeze, and even a family could comfortably spend an entire week off-grid without worrying.
Moving inside, the first area is the driver's cabin, which can be easily converted into a desk where both the kids and parents can do their computer work. This area also houses a pleasant surprise, as it's where the monitor for the four CCTV cameras resides. This is a nice touch in any mobile home, especially one this big, as it provides some much-needed visibility and some additional safety.
Moving slightly further back, we reach the open space living room-kitchen combination, which feels really welcoming. This is partly due to the lovely decorations and wood trim and partly thanks to the windows that run the entire length of the bus and provide natural light.
The living room is first, and it looks like a standard residential arrangement, with a couch placed opposite an electric fireplace, a room air conditioner, and a TV with a home cinema setup. It's familiar, cozy, and functional, and it does all that while not feeling crowded, which would be impossible in a smaller vehicle.
Next up is the kitchen, which houses some extravagant touches for a mobile home. The most notable element is the dishwasher, which sits on the countertop and has its own water storage to work without shore water. This is something you rarely see in this kind of build, but it makes a lot of sense, as it's a lot more efficient with water usage if you have the space for it.
Other fantastic touches in the kitchen include the four-burner electric stove and oven combo, the residential fridge, and the acres of countertop space. Storage is also abundant, with plenty of cabinets, and there's even a dining table, making this area feel distinct from the living room and more akin to a traditional home.
In order to reach the back of the bus where the two bedrooms are located, you must pass through a narrow corridor, which creates an excellent separation of spaces, again giving the feeling of an actual home. This is because the bathroom is built between the two areas and is rather generous, boasting a full-sized residential bathtub, which you seldom see in mobile home builds. Even the vanity is what you'd expect in an apartment, with the only RV-specific utility being the toilet.
Next up is the kid's room, as this bus belongs to a family of four, which houses a bunk bed with two twin mattresses. It's relatively spacious, at least for what's essentially an RV disguised as a bus, and it has some cool amenities like an Xbox set up for entertainment and plenty of toys stored under the bed. And with a room that feels separated from the rest of the areas, the kids can really feel like this is their little private area.
The final place in this bus conversion is the parents' bedroom. This room features the most straightforward design out of the entire build, with just a bed, two wardrobes, and a washer-dryer combo. The only feature here is the massive full-length storage cabinet hidden under the bed. But this simplicity can be a good thing, as it creates a distinct definition of this area as being designated for sleeping, which helps us relax when going to bed.
Overall, this build is tremendous, feeling more like an average apartment that had some wheels slapped onto it. It could serve as an excellent blueprint for potential nomads looking to take on life on the road in the utmost comfort.