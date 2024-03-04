This Breathtaking Moto Guzzi Le Mans Cafe Racer Was Built by Germany’s Finest

In today’s custom bike world, Kaffeemaschine is synonymous with elegance and clean, OCD-soothing design. The shop is based in Hamburg, Germany and run by Axel Budde, a man who knows his way around classic Moto Guzzi models like the back of his hand. Quite frankly, we’ve been in love with Axel’s signature style from the moment we first saw it, and it's safe to assume that a lot of you feel the same.

8 photos Photo: Kaffeemaschine