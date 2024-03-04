The 2015 – 2016 Hyundai Elantra's Trunk Emergency Release May Fail, 186K Cars Recalled

Hyundai Motor America has recalled 186,588 examples of the 2015 to 2016 model year Elantra after identifying a noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 401. As per the South Korean automaker, the trunk latch pawl is prone to contracting when exposed to high temperatures. In this condition, manually releasing the pawl may result in the pawl becoming damaged.

10 photos Photo: Hyundai