The 2015 – 2016 Hyundai Elantra's Trunk Emergency Release May Fail, 186K Cars Recalled

Hyundai Motor America has recalled 186,588 examples of the 2015 to 2016 model year Elantra after identifying a noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 401. As per the South Korean automaker, the trunk latch pawl is prone to contracting when exposed to high temperatures. In this condition, manually releasing the pawl may result in the pawl becoming damaged.
The report attached below lists December 26, 2014 to December 22, 2015 as the build dates of the affected vehicles. 135,074 of them were produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, whereas a further 51,514 came from South Korea.
Said report also lists two part numbers for the trunk latch assembly: 81230-3X000 for the standard key release and 81230-3X010 for vehicles with keyless entry. Both versions were manufactured by Daedong Hi-Lex Inc. of Namdong-gu, Incheon. In light of a US incident alleging an inoperative trunk latch, the South Korean automaker started investigating the condition on December 16, 2022.
The concern was escalated to the Technical Review Committee in May 2023. However, it was the Hyundai Motor Company mothership in South Korea that identified a clear difference in durability between the latches intended for use in the Sonata and those for the compact-sized Elantra.
The Sonata uses a similar design, but its trunk latch is manufactured by a different supplier. Investigations continued through February 2024, when Hyundai convened the North American Safety Decision Authority to decide whether a safety recall was necessary or not. Considering the aforementioned safety standard and the 11,724 unique reports identified by Hyundai in the US market, the peeps at NASDA made the right call.
Owners can expect Hyundai-branded envelopes to arrive via first-class mail on or about April 15 as well. Owners can determine whether their Elantras are recalled or not by entering the vehicle identification number on the automaker's recall portal. US-built Elantras feature 17-character VINs beginning with 5, whereas the letter K designates those produced in the automaker's home country.
At press time, Hyundai Motor America sells the Elantra as a 2024 model in three distinct flavors: Elantra, the fuel-sipping Elantra Hybrid, and the go-faster Elantra N. Prices kick off at $21,625, $26,250, and $32,900, respectively, sans freight.
The compact sedan is advertised with up to 58 miles per gallon (around 4.0 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway for the Elantra Hybrid and up to 286 horsepower in boost mode for the Elantra N with the optional dual-clutch transmission. The standard six-speed manual tranny is rated at 276 horsepower.
Said report also lists two part numbers for the trunk latch assembly: 81230-3X000 for the standard key release and 81230-3X010 for vehicles with keyless entry. Both versions were manufactured by Daedong Hi-Lex Inc. of Namdong-gu, Incheon. In light of a US incident alleging an inoperative trunk latch, the South Korean automaker started investigating the condition on December 16, 2022.
The concern was escalated to the Technical Review Committee in May 2023. However, it was the Hyundai Motor Company mothership in South Korea that identified a clear difference in durability between the latches intended for use in the Sonata and those for the compact-sized Elantra.
The Sonata uses a similar design, but its trunk latch is manufactured by a different supplier. Investigations continued through February 2024, when Hyundai convened the North American Safety Decision Authority to decide whether a safety recall was necessary or not. Considering the aforementioned safety standard and the 11,724 unique reports identified by Hyundai in the US market, the peeps at NASDA made the right call.
The 11,724 reports were received by Hyundai Motor America between March 28, 2015 and January 4, 2024. Elantra owners who incurred any expenses to repair a trunk latch pawl are obviously entitled to reimbursement as long as proof of payment is provided. The recalled population will receive new latch base sub-assemblies with an improved material for the pawl, designed for increased resistance to thermal contraction. Dealers throughout the United States will be instructed to replace the sub-assemblies no later than April 15.
Owners can expect Hyundai-branded envelopes to arrive via first-class mail on or about April 15 as well. Owners can determine whether their Elantras are recalled or not by entering the vehicle identification number on the automaker's recall portal. US-built Elantras feature 17-character VINs beginning with 5, whereas the letter K designates those produced in the automaker's home country.
At press time, Hyundai Motor America sells the Elantra as a 2024 model in three distinct flavors: Elantra, the fuel-sipping Elantra Hybrid, and the go-faster Elantra N. Prices kick off at $21,625, $26,250, and $32,900, respectively, sans freight.
The compact sedan is advertised with up to 58 miles per gallon (around 4.0 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway for the Elantra Hybrid and up to 286 horsepower in boost mode for the Elantra N with the optional dual-clutch transmission. The standard six-speed manual tranny is rated at 276 horsepower.