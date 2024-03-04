2025 Ioniq 5 Is Proof That Hyundai Listens to Its Customers, Here's What's New

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of those cars people immediately recognize as being a bit more special than whatever else is on the road. Most also correctly identify it as an electric vehicle. That's great, especially when you realize that this hatchback-like crossover SUV is not trying to be in your face or shout that it's battery-powered. Plus, it looks cute. But with the 2025 model-year refresh, the automaker might have created a ride that proves customer feedback matters at Hyundai HQ. Here's everything you need to know about it.

7 photos Photo: Hyundai / autoevolution edit