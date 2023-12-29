Scrambled Moto Guzzi NTX Levante Has Custom Perfection Written All Over It

When it comes to the Moto Guzzi marque, there are two names in the custom motorcycle scene that stand head and shoulders above the rest. First, you’ve got Axel Budde over in Hamburg, Germany, better known to the wider public as Kaffeemaschine. On the other hand, there’s the talented Filippo Barbacane, who runs Officine Rossopuro in the coastal Italian city of Pescara.

8 photos Photo: Officine Rossopuro