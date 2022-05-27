This Big Stash of Abandoned Cars and Vans Is Wasting Away in Someone's Backyard

Did you ever wonder how the most beautiful and innovative cars of the 1950s ended up in junkyards after only a few years on the road? Well, the answer is simple. Detroit rolled out notably more modern vehicles in the 1960s, so they just became obsolete to most drivers.
While I don't have access to solid statistics, I'm pretty sure people tend to hold onto their older cars a bit longer nowadays. However, it's not uncommon to see cars that are less than 20 years old abandoned in backyards or sent to the crusher. The yard you're about to see below is actually packed with tens of such vehicles.
Located somewhere in the United Kingdom, this seemingly abandoned property is home to an impressive number of vans. And while most of them may still look solid on the outside, they haven't been moved in years. What are they doing here? Well, this place is clearly not a junkyard, so maybe the owner is simply buying commercial vehicles that have been decommissioned.
Whatever the case, this yard includes one of the largest hoards of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans I've seen so far.
But that's not all you'll find here. The place is also loaded with automobiles from the 1990s and 2000s, most of the European variety. The list includes a big stash of Peugeot hatchbacks and station wagons, a few Citroens, and even a modern Volkswagen Beetle.
I also spotted a right-hand-drive Chrysler PT Cruiser and an old Ford Puma. You know, the sport compact that Ford built from 1997 to 2002 and not the crossover launched in 2019.
Granted, none of the cars above are special or desirable in any way, but this yard is also home to a few MGB GTs. There's a somewhat complete example that could be worth saving, as well as a body shell and a stripped-off unit with no doors and fenders.
While it's not exactly a rare car, the MGB is quite popular in Britain and is often listed among the most beautiful sports cars ever built. I'd definitely like to see them pulled away from this yard and restored (or at least used for parts).
Finally, the property also includes a few camper trailers. Many of them seem to be in solid condition, but there's no info as to whether the owner wants to sell anything. Yes, this yard isn't completely abandoned, but whoever owns it doesn't care about all these vehicles going to waste.
