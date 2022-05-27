Britney Spears' Latest Holiday Included Private Jets, Sea-Doo Watercraft, and Rolls-Royce

Holidays are for experimenting and relaxing. Britney Spears is all about that, living her best life, as her most recent holiday included a private jet flight, a Rolls-Royce Phantom rental, and a Sea-Doo watercraft.
In a new post on social media, Britney Spears is treating us to a glimpse of her most recent holidays in Mexico and Las Vegas, Nevada. Although it’s been a couple of weeks since she’s been to Mexico, she recently visited Las Vegas and decided to create a photo set involving both her destinations.
The sets of pictures include shots of sculptures, flowers, chocolate cakes, paintings, and selfies. Of course, she also gave a short glimpse of how she traveled: via a private jet, obviously.
When you’re arguably one of the most famous celebrities of our times, it’s difficult to go around flying commercial. So, in order to maintain her privacy, Spears is always flying back and forth in private jets.
We also got to see that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, had a couple of luxurious cars waiting outside the airplane. Their choices were all red, and the one parked closer to the airstairs was a Rolls-Royce Phantom, with a chauffeur.
Britney is not one to usually roll in high-end cars, the Rolls-Royce Phantom makes for a great change for her. The British luxury model is all about status and comfort, with a great performance. The Phantom has reached its eighth generation. It is powered by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and helps it reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
While on holiday in Cancun, Mexico, Britney and Sam also had some fun on a watercraft, a Sea-Doo GTX 170. This wasn’t the first time she adventured out on the sea like this and it surely wasn't the last. But we’re curious whether her Rolls-Royce Phantom rental will make her consider buying some luxurious cars in the future. Back at home, she's still driving her old Mercedes-AMG SL 63.
