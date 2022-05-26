1964 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for 40 Years Was Struck by a Tornado, Gets Second Chance

More on this:

1 Massive Junkyard Is Loaded With Ruined Muscle Cars and Impalas, All for Sale

2 World, Meet an All-Original 1964 Impala SS That’s Been Sleeping for 24 Years

3 1962 Chevrolet Impala With Original V8 Muscle Wants Just One Thing

4 1958 Chevrolet Impala Sitting Next to 1963 Impala SS Proves Detroit Metal Is Immortal

5 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Abandoned in a Forest Looks Like the Titanic of Classic Cars