This Bentley Continental GT Is Rocking Bolt-On Fender Flares, Rooftop Spare Tire

Produced between 2003 and 2011 in Crewe, the first generation of the Continental GT marked a new chapter for Bentley. Not only did it sell like hot cakes, but it combines a comfy ride with luxury features, but it also has the pace you’d expect from a grand tourer.
Only a twin-turbo W12 was offered in that time frame, ranging from 560 to 630 PS (552 and 621 horsepower) as well as 650 to 800 Nm (479 and 590 pound-feet) of torque. The exterior design of the Continental GT is complemented by massive rubber shoes, wrapped around 20-inch wheels. It doesn’t get more massive than this fellow here, though.
Cooper Discoverer A/T tires on all four corners, a full-size spare on the roof thanks to a custom-made rack and carrier, an LED bar right in front of that spare wheel, and bolt-on fender flares are the most obvious oddities over the bone-stock Continental GT. What’s more, there are four (!!!) roof rails and mirror caps with the same finish as the flares.
Spotted by u/mortimerza of r/autos in Cape Town, South Africa, this one-of-a-kind grand tourer certainly has the hardware you need for soft off-roading scenarios. Green laning, as the British call it, shouldn’t pose a problem to that kind of rubber and ground clearance. Lest we forget, the Continental GT features Torsen-type permanent 4WD.
Unfortunately, the “Battle Bentley” as the original poster calls it has no backstory. Another Redditor asked if it’s bulletproof, but from the looks of the windshield and side windows, that’s not the case. The Laude Classic plate up front doesn’t return a result in the dealer’s inventory either, so yeah, this is a mysterious find by all accounts.
The closest equivalent to this fellow here may be the Baja-style Porsche 911 off-road sports car, a conversion that looks rad and drives like nothing else but upsets the most purist of purists. Not that long ago, Smash Customs offered a SEMA build with 30-inch tires, a 2.3-liter VW engine, and a four-speed manual for just $23,700.
Cooper Discoverer A/T tires on all four corners, a full-size spare on the roof thanks to a custom-made rack and carrier, an LED bar right in front of that spare wheel, and bolt-on fender flares are the most obvious oddities over the bone-stock Continental GT. What’s more, there are four (!!!) roof rails and mirror caps with the same finish as the flares.
Spotted by u/mortimerza of r/autos in Cape Town, South Africa, this one-of-a-kind grand tourer certainly has the hardware you need for soft off-roading scenarios. Green laning, as the British call it, shouldn’t pose a problem to that kind of rubber and ground clearance. Lest we forget, the Continental GT features Torsen-type permanent 4WD.
Unfortunately, the “Battle Bentley” as the original poster calls it has no backstory. Another Redditor asked if it’s bulletproof, but from the looks of the windshield and side windows, that’s not the case. The Laude Classic plate up front doesn’t return a result in the dealer’s inventory either, so yeah, this is a mysterious find by all accounts.
The closest equivalent to this fellow here may be the Baja-style Porsche 911 off-road sports car, a conversion that looks rad and drives like nothing else but upsets the most purist of purists. Not that long ago, Smash Customs offered a SEMA build with 30-inch tires, a 2.3-liter VW engine, and a four-speed manual for just $23,700.