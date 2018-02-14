autoevolution
 

This A-Class Sedan Has Independent Rear Suspension, But the Exhaust Is Fake

14 Feb 2018, 21:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Some people don't like hatchbacks; they think they look dory or end too soon. That's why Mercedes is making a sedan version of the A-Class.
4 photos
Well, there's also the fact that small premium cars aren't that profitable unless you can swap a lot of parts between them. This 4-door A-Class seems identical from the bumper to the B-pillar. Even the taillights appear the same. However, the Audi A3 Sportback and Limousine have different tracks and body panels, even though they also seem identical.

The A-Class sedan is likely to be offered in America, where it would become the cheapest Mercedes model. A CLA replacement is also under development, with frameless doors and a slightly sportier body. But don't expect the differences to be night-and-day.

Earlier this month, the 2019 A-Class was revealed to have a semi-rigid rear axle installed on cheaper models. This is a disturbing fact, though expected. It saves weight and money. Most customers won't even know the difference.

But we were pleased to look under the skirt of this prototype and find two arms mounted from the middle of the body. It's the way to go if you want your sedan to handle, not to mention have the trick adjustable shocks everybody likes.

Unfortunately, the A-Class also suffers from the fake exhaust syndrome. You see those nice, big chrome tips at the bottom of the bumper? Yeah, those are just pieces of fake trim. The interesting thing has they installed two mufflers under there, so it's quite a powerful mill.

The engine choices are going to be interesting too. As with older Mercs, there will be a 1.5-liter diesel from Renault under the hood. It will also be joined by a 1.33-liter gasoline motor with up to 163 HP.

AMG? Well, there's at least going to be one, as previous spy footage showed the "A35" in action with its wonky exhaust pipes. That one will produce only about 300 HP of S3-rivalling power.

2019 Mercedes A-Class V177 A-Class sedan spyshots spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  