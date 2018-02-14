This A-Class Sedan Has Independent Rear Suspension, But the Exhaust Is Fake

Some people don't like hatchbacks; they think they look dory or end too soon. That's why Mercedes is making a sedan version of the A-Class.

Well, there's also the fact that small premium cars aren't that profitable unless you can swap a lot of parts between them. This 4-door A-Class seems identical from the bumper to the B-pillar. Even the taillights appear the same. However, the Audi A3 Sportback and Limousine have different tracks and body panels, even though they also seem identical.The A-Class sedan is likely to be offered in America, where it would become the cheapest Mercedes model. A CLA replacement is also under development, with frameless doors and a slightly sportier body. But don't expect the differences to be night-and-day.Earlier this month, the 2019 A-Class was revealed to have a semi-rigid rear axle installed on cheaper models. This is a disturbing fact, though expected. It saves weight and money. Most customers won't even know the difference.But we were pleased to look under the skirt of this prototype and find two arms mounted from the middle of the body. It's the way to go if you want your sedan to handle, not to mention have the trick adjustable shocks everybody likes.Unfortunately, the A-Class also suffers from the fake exhaust syndrome. You see those nice, big chrome tips at the bottom of the bumper? Yeah, those are just pieces of fake trim. The interesting thing has they installed two mufflers under there, so it's quite a powerful mill.The engine choices are going to be interesting too. As with older Mercs, there will be a 1.5-liter diesel from Renault under the hood. It will also be joined by a 1.33-liter gasoline motor with up to 163? Well, there's at least going to be one, as previous spy footage showed the "A35" in action with its wonky exhaust pipes. That one will produce only about 300 HP of S3-rivalling power.